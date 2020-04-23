My Hero Academia, Outlander Standouts Next Up in Wizard World Virtual Experiences Online Events April 28, 30; Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook

Los Angeles, CA, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) announces that the next two entries in the “Wizard World Virtual Experiences” are set for this month. The first, featuring five stars from the manga TV hit “My Hero Academia” (Kyle Phillips, Eric Vale, Elizabeth Maxwell, Leah Clark and Jason Liebrecht), will be held on Tuesday, April 28 beginning at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT. The second, with standouts from the first two seasons of “Outlander” (Grant O’Rourke, Stephen Walters, Steven Cree, Neil Hudson, Lotte Verbeek and Annette Badland), will take place on Thursday, April 30, beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.
During each session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://tixr.com/e/18698 (“My Hero Academia”) and https://tixr.com/e/18700 (“Outlander”).
As part of the events, fans across the globe can:
Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/
Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute (“My Hero”) or one-minute (“Outlander”) live video chat with each celebrity (paid)
Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired
Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo or custom exclusive 11”x17” lithograph designed specifically for the event
Pricing begins at $45 for the individual chat, video and autographs, and vary by item, available on the Website.
Past and Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences
Tuesday, March 31, “Supernatural,” Mark Sheppard, Emily Swallow, Ruth Connell, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Omundson
Saturday, April 4, “Once Upon a Time,” Jared Gilmore, Andrew J. West, Sean Maguire, Lee Arenberg
Saturday, April 11, “Buffy,” “Angel,” James Marsters, Amber Benson, Clare Kramer, Emma Caulfield, Elisabeth Röhm, Camden Toy
Tuesday, April 14, Ed Asner (“Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Up)
Saturday, April 18, “The Magicians,” Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman, Summer Bishil, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Trevor Einhorn, Harvey Guillén.
Tuesday, April 21, Gary Busey (Lethal Weapon, Point Break)
Thursday, April 23, “RWBY,” Lindsay Jones, Kara Eberle, Arryn Zech, Barbara Dunkelman
Tuesday, April 28, “My Hero Academia,” Kyle Phillips, Eric Vale, Elizabeth Maxwell, Leah Clark, Jason Liebrecht
Thursday, April 30, “Outlander,” Seasons 1 & 2, Grant O’Rourke, Stephen Walters, Steven Cree, Neil Hudson, Lotte Verbeek, Annette Badland
About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)
Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.
The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.