Horizon Realty Group Supports COVID-19 Relief Efforts with Donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository


Horizon Realty Group has donated $40,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD). The campaign was fueled by those residents who were able to pay their April rent in full. This donation will help GCFD provide 120,000 meals in the effort to end hunger in the Chicagoland area.

Chicago, IL, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Horizon Realty Group is pleased to announce that they will be donating $40,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD).

While waiving late fees for all residents, Horizon Realty Group decided to continue to pay it forward and donate a percentage of rent collected to the GCFD. The campaign was fueled by those residents who were able to pay their April rent in full. This donation will help GCFD provide 120,000 meals in the effort to end hunger in the Chicagoland area.

“In this uncertain time, we are humbled to be able to give back and support the Chicagoland community,” says Jeff Michael, COO at Horizon Realty Group. “The Greater Chicago Food Depository does incredible work to help those in need under regular circumstances but in the time of COVID-19, their work is now more important than ever. We want to thank those residents that helped make it possible.”

The demand for food access has risen greatly due to COVID-19 and GCFD is facing numerous challenges as they respond to these needs. Horizon Realty Group is happy to be able to help in any way they can. Horizon is part of the Chicago community and will continue their efforts to give back.

About Horizon Realty Group: Horizon Realty Group is a family-owned and operated property company that owns and manages many apartment buildings in a variety of Chicago’s Northside neighborhoods. Horizon focuses on reviving vintage and historic buildings in effort to add value to the local community. They have invested millions of dollars into once functionally obsolete buildings by adding modern amenities that serve its residents well into the future.
Contact Information
Horizon Realty Group
Fran Lonergan
773.529.7200 x137
Contact
www.horizonrealtygroup.com

