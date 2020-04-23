Story Spark Joins Brands X Better Coalition to Contribute to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Press Releases Story Spark Press Release

Contact: Sun K Company Torrance, CA, April 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lifestyle brand Story Spark has joined the Brands X Better Coalition to give back to the community during this time of crisis. Brands X Better is a joint effort of different businesses to contribute 10% of their proceeds to the charity of their choice. As of April 20th, the coalition has raised over $580,000. Story Spark will donate 10% of all proceeds to Feed my Starving Children, a non-profit dedicated to feeding children around the world. Feed my Starving Children focuses on distributing MannaPacks, especially fortified meals, to target extreme malnutrition. Story Spark's clothing is manufactured in socially responsible factories in Nicaragua. These factories are certified by the Worldwide Responsible Apparel Production (WRAP), a non-profit organization that is dedicated to promoting ethical, humane, legal and safe manufacturing around the world through education and certification. Story Spark is also offering a 10% discount with the code "BETTER10" on tech-inspired products including apparel, accessories, prints, stickers and more. Each of the men’s shirts is unisex and printed on cotton/poly blends with 60% organic cotton / 40% recycled polyester. Story Spark’s graphic shirts for women are also soft and stylish. Women can choose from fitted tees, loose-fit dolmans and cool racerback tanks to express themselves through technology-inspired shirts. Their unique tees allow individuals to spark connections and tell a unique story. Each illustration is original and personally crafted by Story Spark’s designers.About Story Spark: Story Spark creates unique graphic t-shirts that help people express their passion for technology and the developments it brings. The lifestyle brand was established by artists Alex and Sun to connect people and celebrate the connection between art and technology. Story Spark aims to provide designer products that enhance a person’s story. They have already created custom graphic t-shirts for a variety of events and organizations. Most of their tees are made with a blend of polyester and cotton, so minimal shrinking occurs vertically. Each graphic shirt is printed on a cool cotton/poly or soft ring-spun cotton. All illustrations are original and express one’s, inner techie.For more information, visit storyspark.comContact: Sun K Company Contact Information Story Spark

