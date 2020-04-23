Preminen India, Operating Under Brand Name GoSahi.com, Planning to Raise Capital in the Next 10-12 Months

Press Releases Preminen Price Comparison Pvt Ltd Press Release

Gurugram, India, April 23, 2020 --(



The GoSahi.com platform serves as a matchmaker between the credit seekers and lenders in the Indian marketplace. At GoSahi.com, we believe in the philosophy of “phygital” which gives freedom to the customer to search and close the process digitally or have the option to search digitally and close the process physically.



Regardless of being a fairly new entrant in the Indian Fintech industry, GoSahi.com has made huge inroads into it, in no time. The platform has already disbursed over ₹ 10 cr. of personal loans and is growing at a 2x pace each month.



In a statement released by the CEO of the company, Gaurav Kumar, he said, “We launched the business a few months back and in such a short period of time & with limited advertising, we realized that there is a huge demand and tremendous potential in the market. Starting with Delhi NCR region we have now expanded to other metros such as Hyderabad & Bangalore.”



Talking a bit more about the company’s USPs, Mr. Kumar emphasized in his statement, “No unwanted calls, no data selling, personalized advisory till loan closure and faster loan disbursals are the key principles we have built this company on. We have been working hard to develop our AI platform which focuses on understanding the demand (customer requirements) and matches it with the supply (lenders) side of the business. The key is not to bombard the customer with 20 quotes/options to select from, rather share 3 to 5 options best suited for the customer’s requirements.”



The business is backed by Preminen Price Comparison Holdings Ltd., an Admiral Group PLC and MAPFRE S.A. joint venture to expand the price comparison marketplace model internationally. Both these organizations are among the top insurers worldwide and have a presence spanning across 47 countries.



The raised capital will be utilized for enhancing GoSahi.com’s AI and machine learning technologies. Furthermore, they will focus on developing technology driven customer support, scaling of technical infrastructure and expanding their marketing operations.



