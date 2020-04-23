Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Post Holdings Makes Generous Donation to Operation Food Search

Nonprofit to use funds for COVID-19 Emergency Food Response.

St. Louis, MO, April 23, 2020 --(



The donation will go toward the funding of emergency food packs that OFS creates for community partners including Saint Louis Public Schools (SLPS) and St. Louis County Library branches. OFS currently distributes approximately 2,385 bags per week to select SLPS locations and other school districts, as well as nearly 1,700 packs per week at various library and community center sites.



“Post is committed to making this situation just a bit easier by doing our jobs in helping to feed the country,” said Rob Vitale, President and CEO. “We are proud to do our part through contributing to a great organization like Operation Food Search.”



Each emergency food pack has ingredients to make four meals and contains shelf-stable items such as protein, soups and stews, vegetables, fruit, cereal and snacks. The meals are meant to supplement the food staples of a household where a child age 18 and younger lives.



OFS essentially started its Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) at the end of March to accommodate children while schools are out. This is the ninth year that OFS has operated this program, which is funded by the USDA and ensures children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.



“This very generous donation allows us to continue obtaining and distributing food during this widespread pandemic,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director of OFS. “The demand for food is greater than ever, and we truly appreciate Post Holdings answering the need for so many in our community.” Wild added that OFS has “adapted our allocation services to incorporate drive-through and by appointment only in order to limit food partner interactions.”



The nonprofit works with state and regional leaders to address the needs related to food access for at-risk populations, low-income communities, first responders and other essential personnel.



About Operation Food Search

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355.



About Post Holdings, Inc.

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



