5 Tips for Staying Positive During Negative Times from Seminars On Demand CEO Michael Jeffreys

Waterford, MI, April 23, 2020



1) Think about what there is to be grateful for, not what has been lost. Things could be much worse. Practice thinking about gratitude in the shower, at the dinner table, and by having helpful reminders to be grateful.



2) Move the body. This includes exercise, stretching, walking, or anything else that will increase heart rate naturally. Physical stagnation is a formula for stress, and there is enough of that already.



3) Meditate. Been doing this consistently for over a year, and the results have been profound. Start by sitting in a quiet place for just a few minutes a day and focus on breathing. It’s ok to have thoughts during this time, it’s natural. Just keep returning focus to breathing in the present moment.



4) Reach out to people near and far with Zoom meetings and FaceTime calls, especially those not contacted recently. The sense of connection it creates will not only bring feelings of happiness, but it could also make someone else’s day special, and there's a need for that right now.



5) Watch or listen to motivational programs to stay optimistic and positive, so that when isolation is over, the results are better, stronger, and happier. Human beings crave connection with others, and while it’s not feasible during the lockdown, connection can be simulated with others by watching seminars online that have been recorded in front of live audiences.



Waterford, Michigan-based motivational seminar company Seminars On Demand is helping people stay optimistic and positive while sheltering-in-place by giving away 3 of their online seminars to everyone for free.



The 3 free seminars feature Brian Tracysharing keys to positive focus, Janine Driver covering the power of words, and Walter Bondon peak performance.



The free online seminars can be viewed at: SeminarsOnDemand.com/free



