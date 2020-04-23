PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
CPG Salon LLC

Press Release

Receive press releases from CPG Salon LLC: By Email RSS Feeds:

CPG Salon LLC Approved for the Payroll Protection Program - Keeps Team Members Employed


Phoenix, AZ, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- CPG Salon, LLC dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon, a provider of turn-key salon services for retirement communities is pleased to announce that they’ve applied for and received, funding through the Small Business Association (SBA) the Payroll Protection Program (PPP).

Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “Our team members are what makes Curls, Pearls & Gents the preferred salon provider in the valley, and keeping them on staff, employed, and paid during this difficult time has been our highest priority -- the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) has made that happen.”

Schemers further says, “As a company, the funds also allow us to take this sequestered opportunity to focus on what happens after COVID-19 and getting the company ramped back up as the go-to source for salons inside retirement communities.”

About CPG Salon LLC - http://www.cpgsalon.com
CPG provides turn-key boutique salon services to Retirement Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuses on providing excellence in services to retirement communities, building rapport, and addressing senior’s lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.

Bring CPG to your Community today
http://www.cpgsalon.com/CPG-Product-Info-Sheet.pdf

Hear about how CPG can enhance your Community
http://bit.ly/2oguEZc

Hear about CPG Careers
https://t.co/gLN05jpBvw

Tweets - @cpgsalon
Follow us @ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cpgsalonllc

CPG Salon, LLC. - Care Beyond Beauty®
Contact Information
CPG Salon LLC
Kurt Schemers
602-294-9222
Contact
www.cpgsalon.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CPG Salon LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help