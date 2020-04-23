CPG Salon LLC Approved for the Payroll Protection Program - Keeps Team Members Employed

Press Releases CPG Salon LLC Press Release

Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “Our team members are what makes Curls, Pearls & Gents the preferred salon provider in the valley, and keeping them on staff, employed, and paid during this difficult time has been our highest priority -- the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) has made that happen.”



Schemers further says, “As a company, the funds also allow us to take this sequestered opportunity to focus on what happens after COVID-19 and getting the company ramped back up as the go-to source for salons inside retirement communities.”



About CPG Salon LLC - http://www.cpgsalon.com

CPG provides turn-key boutique salon services to Retirement Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuses on providing excellence in services to retirement communities, building rapport, and addressing senior’s lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.



