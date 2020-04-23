How Entrepreneurs Can Rebuild Confidence Post COVID-19: an Interview with Michelle Moore Winder

Press Releases Rock YOUR Red Carpet Press Release

Dr. Hazel Herrington from Gold Coast Australia interviews Michelle Moore Winder, founder of Rock YOUR Red Carpet on rebuilding entrepreneur confidence before the COVID-19 Quarantine is over so business owners everywhere can catapult out of the starting gate & get ahead.

Carlsbad, CA, April 23, 2020 --(



After serving victims as an advocate for over 22 years, Michelle empowers people to overcome obstacles in life - including those that effect an entire globe. Hazel and Michelle will be discussing the ways that entrepreneurs can get ahead of the curve while self isolating, so that they can spring from the starting gate as soon as the ban is lifted.



Listen in as the two successful entrepreneurs share their tips on how anyone can, not only navigate these trying times, but how they can get ahead now, so that by the time it's over, they'll catapult ahead of the competition in confidence.



The interview will be held on Zoom on Thursday, 4/23/20 for a private group, but they will release it to the public on Friday May 1.



Michelle Moore Winder

760-845-8645



rockyourredcarpet.com



