Care 2 Communities (C2C) Responds to Urgent COVID-19 Need with Relief Fund for Haiti, Joining #GivingTuesdayNow in Global Day of Giving and Unity

Care 2 Communities (C2C), a Boston-based nonprofit organization, is responding to meet the needs of COVID-19 in Haiti by starting COVID-19 Response Fund by participating in #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5, 2020. The fund will equip health workers and community clinics with essential protective equipment and medical supplies that will help to slow the spread of the virus in an impoverished country with already-fragile health system.

#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.



At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.



Haiti is among the many countries affected by COVID-19, with the first case confirmed on March 20. As of today, there are a total of 47 confirmed cases and three deaths. As the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, Haiti faces enormous health challenges on any normal day. Its national public health system is profoundly under-resourced, with the World Health Organization placing it at 138 (out of 190) in the worldwide health systems rankings. With COVID-19 just arriving to the Caribbean nation, the lack of resources we are witnessing in the United States will be much worse in developing countries like Haiti. We know there are many more, uncounted people sick with the virus who haven’t been tested yet.



“Due to the worldwide nature of this crisis, it is very unlikely that international support will be available for Haiti once cases appear in significant numbers,” said Scott Schroeder, Executive Director of C2C. “The reality in Haiti is that many family members cohabitate in small spaces; there is almost no ability to store significant quantities of food at home; and most Haitians live in very crowded urban neighborhoods with poor sanitation. All this suggests that COVID-19 is likely to be absolutely devastating.”



People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during #GivingTuesdayNow, whether it’s advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes, every act of generosity counts. The global movement will emphasize opportunities to give back to communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connection even while practicing physical distancing.



“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday. “#GivingTuesdayNow is a chance for us to stand united and use grassroots generosity to show that we are all in this together, beginning to end. Even as many face financial uncertainty, generosity is not about size. From calling an elderly neighbor to chat to offering translation help; from showing gratitude to our healthcare workers to donating to your local food bank, every act of kindness is a beacon of hope in this crisis. We all have something to give, and every act of human consideration and kindness matters.”



Those interested in joining C2C’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit C2C’s #GivingTuesdayNow Fund (https://donate.care2communities.org/campaign/haiti-response-fund-for-covid-19/c280670).



For more details about C2C, visit the organization’s website (www.care2communities.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Care2Communities) or follow @C_2_C on Twitter.



For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org).



About C2C

Care 2 Communities (C2C) is a Boston-based nonprofit organization that innovates a new approach to community healthcare delivery in Haiti by operating a social enterprise network of clinics that delivers reliable, affordable, high-quality primary care, in partnership with the Ministry of Health. With 7 primary care clinics in Northern Haiti, C2C transforms the lives of vulnerable families by providing curative care, promoting good health, and ensuring long-term sustainable access to care. In addition to primary care, C2C is committed to women’s health and child malnutrition prevention.



About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.



