metaphacts Achieves Amazon Linux 2 Ready Designation

Walldorf, Germany, April 23, 2020 --(



Achieving the Amazon Linux 2 Ready designation differentiates metaphacts as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a generally available product that runs on Amazon Linux 2 and is fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.



"We are proud to achieve AWS Service Ready status," said Sebastian Schmidt, VP Product & Business Development at metaphacts. "We are confident that the AWS Service Ready status will help us support customers in driving and achieving their technology goals around data management by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."



To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program (https://aws.amazon.com/partners/service-ready/) to help customers identify products integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated or run on select AWS Services.



metaphactory is a FAIR Data Knowledge Graph Management platform designed to ease onboarding into the world of enterprise knowledge graphs, including knowledge graph management, rapid application development, and end-user oriented interaction. metaphactory runs on top of on-premise, cloud, or managed graph databases and offers capabilities and features to support the entire lifecycle of dealing with knowledge graphs. metaphactory has been validated on Amazon Neptune and is available in AWS Marketplace (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=a04eaa90-2616-469a-a304-96d35bd77641) with different deployment models, including a free-trial option (https://metaphacts.com/get-started).



In close collaboration with metaphacts and AWS, Siemens Gas and Power is one of the many customers to have successfully implemented metaphactory on top of Amazon Neptune. To find out more about this solution please follow this link: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/data-analytics/graph-database



About metaphacts - metaphacts GmbH (https://metaphacts.com/) is a Germany-based company empowering customers to build and manage their own knowledge graphs, and extract the most value out of their data, drive transparency and reach smarter business decisions. metaphacts provides the expertise, products and services to create thematically specialized knowledge graphs in areas such as business, finance, engineering and manufacturing, life sciences, cultural heritage, and more. Built entirely on open standards and technologies, the metaphactory platform (https://metaphacts.com/product) follows FAIR data principles and supports knowledge graph management, rapid application development and end-user oriented interaction. For more information about metaphacts and its products and solutions please visit www.metaphacts.com



metaphacts Contact

metaphacts GmbH | Daimlerstr. 36 | 69190 Walldorf | + 49 6227 6989965

info@metaphacts.com | www.metaphacts.com



Press Contact

Irina Schmidt | Marketing & Communications Specialist | metaphacts GmbH

irina.schmidt@metaphacts.com | + 49 6227 6989965



Press Kit

