Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases North Florida Land Trust Press Release

Receive press releases from North Florida Land Trust: By Email RSS Feeds: North Florida Land Trust’s Director of Land Stewardship Has Completed a Prestigious Leadership Training Program

Elizabeth Guthrie graduated from the UF/IFAS Natural Resources Leadership Institute.

Jacksonville, FL, April 23, 2020 --(



The Natural Resources Leadership Institute, or NRLI, is an eight-month professional development curriculum that brings together professionals from a variety of sectors that impact or are impacted by natural resources. Guthrie began the program in August of 2019 after earning her master’s degree in ecological restoration at UF. The program included intensive three-day sessions that were held in different parts of the state that focused on specific natural resource issues such as endangered species, land use, coastal and marine resources, and water quality and quantity. The Fellows were taught how to lead their organizations through these types of issues including the management of any conflicts that might arise.



“I am so proud of Elizabeth for first being accepted into this prestigious program and for the hard work she put into the program. This is a big deal for her, for us and for our industry,” said Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT. “What Elizabeth learned through this program will be extremely beneficial as we continue to conserve land throughout the state and will benefit her newly expanded role within our organization. The skills and tools she now has will help us navigate some of the issues that come up during our negotiations, due diligence and acquisition of preservation lands and conservation easements.”



Guthrie joined NFLT in 2014 and was promoted to director of land stewardship in 2017. She oversees the stewardship, management and restoration of more than 11,000 acres of land and the monitoring of more than 4,000 acres of conservation easements. She oversees the department which includes two full-time staff members, one part-time seasonal position and seasonal interns. Guthrie’s role recently expanded to include the development and management of alternate income streams for NFLT including forest carbon projects, leases and mitigation banks.



Guthrie is a native of North Carolina where she earned her bachelor’s degree in medical anthropology and a minor in environmental sciences from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She graduated with her master’s degree in ecological restoration from the University of Florida in May of 2019. She holds a certificate in geographic information systems (GIS) from The Pennsylvania State University and is a Florida Master Naturalist. She currently serves as a Board member for the Friends of Talbot Islands State Parks.



About North Florida Land Trust

North Florida Land Trust is a not-for-profit organization that seeks to protect the natural resources, historic places and working lands (farms and ranches) throughout north Florida. Founded in 1999, NFLT has preserved tens of thousands of acres of land through donation or purchase of land as well as conservation easements. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with willing landowners and public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit nflt.org. Jacksonville, FL, April 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- North Florida Land Trust is proud to announce Director of Land Stewardship Elizabeth Guthrie has graduated from the prestigious Natural Resources Leadership Institute at the University of Florida. Guthrie was presented with her certificate of completion at a virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, April 17. She was one of only 20 Fellows who were accepted into the program for the 2019-2020 class.The Natural Resources Leadership Institute, or NRLI, is an eight-month professional development curriculum that brings together professionals from a variety of sectors that impact or are impacted by natural resources. Guthrie began the program in August of 2019 after earning her master’s degree in ecological restoration at UF. The program included intensive three-day sessions that were held in different parts of the state that focused on specific natural resource issues such as endangered species, land use, coastal and marine resources, and water quality and quantity. The Fellows were taught how to lead their organizations through these types of issues including the management of any conflicts that might arise.“I am so proud of Elizabeth for first being accepted into this prestigious program and for the hard work she put into the program. This is a big deal for her, for us and for our industry,” said Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT. “What Elizabeth learned through this program will be extremely beneficial as we continue to conserve land throughout the state and will benefit her newly expanded role within our organization. The skills and tools she now has will help us navigate some of the issues that come up during our negotiations, due diligence and acquisition of preservation lands and conservation easements.”Guthrie joined NFLT in 2014 and was promoted to director of land stewardship in 2017. She oversees the stewardship, management and restoration of more than 11,000 acres of land and the monitoring of more than 4,000 acres of conservation easements. She oversees the department which includes two full-time staff members, one part-time seasonal position and seasonal interns. Guthrie’s role recently expanded to include the development and management of alternate income streams for NFLT including forest carbon projects, leases and mitigation banks.Guthrie is a native of North Carolina where she earned her bachelor’s degree in medical anthropology and a minor in environmental sciences from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She graduated with her master’s degree in ecological restoration from the University of Florida in May of 2019. She holds a certificate in geographic information systems (GIS) from The Pennsylvania State University and is a Florida Master Naturalist. She currently serves as a Board member for the Friends of Talbot Islands State Parks.About North Florida Land TrustNorth Florida Land Trust is a not-for-profit organization that seeks to protect the natural resources, historic places and working lands (farms and ranches) throughout north Florida. Founded in 1999, NFLT has preserved tens of thousands of acres of land through donation or purchase of land as well as conservation easements. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with willing landowners and public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit nflt.org. Contact Information North Florida Land Trust

Kelly White

904-616-8754



www.northfloridalandtrust.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from North Florida Land Trust Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend