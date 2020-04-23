StringCan Interactive Offers Free Marketing Support to Valley Restaurants

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases StringCan Interactive Press Release

Scottsdale, AZ, April 23, 2020 --(



“StringCan is located in Old Town Scottsdale, and our team of foodies have always enjoyed access to top restaurants and great food in our area,” says Jay Feitlinger, founder & CEO of StringCan. “As we watched restaurants across the Valley take a drastic hit in sales due to COVID-19, we felt compelled to do our part to help. We know many proud local restaurateurs and want to be clear that this is a hand up, not a hand out. During this time, more than ever, we all need to be willing to accept some help. We want to reduce the stress these amazing restaurants are feeling and ensure they’re still in business when life returns back to the new normal, which is why we decided to make the program free. We’re looking forward to helping them by answering their marketing questions, sharing strategies to better engage their customers, and leverage our team of marketers so they can improve their sales.”



The small business marketing program will be donated for 60 days at no charge. During this time the StringCan team will invest resources to understand the restaurant’s goals, evaluate their current marketing efforts, and identify how the restaurant can provide the most value to their current and prospective customers. The agency will look closely at their website, social media, current marketing messaging, competitors, and provide brand and marketing direction, as well as, offer flexible weekly marketing support to help increase customer retention, customer acquisition and improve the restaurant’s overall brand during and after this current pandemic.



“I own YC’s Mongolian Grill and recently received marketing help from StringCan,” says Geoff Stanisic. “I’m really grateful for StringCan’s help, and can attest firsthand to how valuable their small business marketing guidance really is.”



Scottsdale, AZ, April 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- StringCan Interactive, a digital marketing agency known for accelerating the growth of wellness-focused businesses, today announces efforts to help local healthy restaurants impacted by the new coronavirus. The firm is offering to help a limited number of restaurants in metro Phoenix with its "Back to Business" marketing program, valued up to $30,000 in total marketing services. At no cost to the restaurants, and no obligation past the free 60 days of marketing services, this is StringCan Interactive's way of serving fellow businesses during a challenging time and ensuring many of their team's favorite restaurants survive and thrive.

Interested restaurant owners or team members can submit their restaurant for consideration by filling out an inquiry form, which opened to the public today. Submissions will close on Friday, May 1st, 2020, at which point StringCan Interactive's team will review all submissions and select finalists who will be asked to fill out an onboarding application to collect more information. To qualify, the restaurant needs to be local, not part of a national franchise or chain, offers healthy food options and is a small business under 250 employees across all locations, if more than one location. To learn more or to fill out the inquiry form, please visit: https://bit.ly/restaurantsupportphx. Contact Information StringCan Interactive

Shana O'Connor

480-510-3846

https://www.stringcaninteractive.com/

Shana O'Connor

480-510-3846



https://www.stringcaninteractive.com/



