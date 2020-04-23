Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

Receive press releases from BYD: By Email RSS Feeds: Fortune Global Names BYD Chairman Among “Most Influential People: Heroes During the Epidemic”

Los Angeles, CA, April 23, 2020 --(



Other than Chairman Wang, the list includes luminaries and notable figures such as Wuhan Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang, first to sound the alarm about COVID-19; Chris Gregoire, former governor of Washington state, who created Challenge Seattle; Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft; Jack Ma, head of Alibaba; and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.



“Wang Chuanfu was one of the first business leaders to move quickly to produce anti-epidemic materials," the accolade says. “Wang Chuanfu set up a special working group to design and build a production line to manufacture much-needed masks and hand sanitizers … The Shenzhen-based electric vehicle manufacturer has become the world’s largest maker of medical masks.”



In a note about its list, published April 21, 2020, Fortune Global, a partner of Fortune Magazine, said the nomination process focused on those who “stood up at the moment that determined the destiny of mankind and fought for the well-being of all people in the world.”



In late January, BYD began producing masks and hand sanitizer to tackle the growing COVID-19 outbreak. A special task force was appointed by BYD Chairman and President Wang Chuanfu, consisting of leaders from different business divisions and more than 3,000 engineers involved in research and development, design, processing and other roles.



The task force moved with incredible speed, company officials said.

As soon as it became clear that COVID-19 could become a public health crisis, BYD took immediate steps to completely retool it’s manufacturing so it could produce much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care workers. In a matter of weeks, BYD became the largest mask manufacturer in the world.



BYD was the first Chinese company to have its Adult Surgical Masks and KN-95 certified by the FDA. Adult Surgical Masks manufactured by BYD have been shown by the FDA to meet or exceed the accepted standard for Level 2 surgical masks during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. These masks have also been approved for frontline use against coronavirus in Australia and Japan. Samples have been submitted to the Nelson Lab for 510K sterilization testing and approval, which is expected by the end of April.



KN-95 particulate respirators manufactured by BYD are approved for use by the FDA through its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) process. BYD’s N95 Respirators meet the criteria for EUA and are benchmarks of several critical global standards of compliance and safety including those in Japan and Australia. BYD’s masks meet the highest European quality standards CE Type II and CE Type IIR for fluid resistance and filtration efficiency.



BYD masks are being used in France, Italy and Japan as those countries combat COVID-19. In the United States, the states of Washington, Texas and Wisconsin have ordered BYD masks, as have supply specialists in the Kaiser Permanente health care system. BYD is proud to be a supplier of masks to the state of California and all materials shipped to the state will meet all legal and contractual standards.



In the United States, BYD has pledged to donate $1 million in necessary supplies to first responders, essential workers and others in need throughout California. Already donations have been committed to more than 50 entities like hospitals including Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster and the Valley Medical Center in San Jose; law enforcement agencies including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; transit agencies including San Francisco Muni, Anaheim Resorts and other transit agencies; and to logistics teams at the ports in Oakland, where goods are being offloaded and moved to serve Californians every day.



About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Media Contact:

Frank Girardot / Director Communications

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



