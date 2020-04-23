Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology FSO: By Email RSS Feeds: Free On-Line Courses to Help Beat Isolation Stress Offered in Clearwater

Clearwater, FL, April 23, 2020 --(



“With most of the world population staying at home, respecting social distance and working from their dining room, and away from their usual routine, there has been an increase in stress and anxiety,” said Glendy Goodsell, the Executive Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida Chapter. “Verizon is recording over 800 million calls a day, twice the amount of calls you would have on Mother’s Day, which is the busiest of the year.”



The spike is perhaps not surprising — social distancing can be emotionally taxing. Individuals are worried about the spread of the virus, uncertainty on the job and the health of their loved ones. But, as the pandemic is following its course, many are turning to online courses to get their mind off the virus and gain skills for when things return to normal.



One such course, extremely applicable to this stressful time, is the Solutions for a Dangerous Environment. The course provides easy to follow tips to make the best out of dangerous situations, ease one’s emotional duress, calm relatives and make life less threatening in general.



To put it in the words of one student: “This stuff is invaluable. I would recommend this information be widely distributed. It has made my life better as often as I have used it and I know it would do the same for others!”



Anyone of any culture or creed may take these courses and use these tools to help their families and communities. And all are welcome to do so.



True to their motto, “Something can be done about it,” the Scientology Volunteer Ministers seek to equip their neighbors with the tools and information to effectively keep themselves and their families safe.



For more information about the Volunteer Ministers Florida please contact (727)-467-6965 or email



About the Church of Scientology:



The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard and is sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a community service. The motto of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers is: “Something can be done about it.” Today, the program constitutes one of the largest and most visible international, independent relief forces, with more than 200,000 Volunteer Ministers from around the world. Clearwater, FL, April 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center, located in Clearwater Florida, is now offering free on-line courses on how to alleviate stress and anxiety, improve your relationships with others, be more productive. A team of online supervisors are readily available to assist you through your study, with courses in 17 languages. The courses can be found on www.volunteerministers.org.“With most of the world population staying at home, respecting social distance and working from their dining room, and away from their usual routine, there has been an increase in stress and anxiety,” said Glendy Goodsell, the Executive Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida Chapter. “Verizon is recording over 800 million calls a day, twice the amount of calls you would have on Mother’s Day, which is the busiest of the year.”The spike is perhaps not surprising — social distancing can be emotionally taxing. Individuals are worried about the spread of the virus, uncertainty on the job and the health of their loved ones. But, as the pandemic is following its course, many are turning to online courses to get their mind off the virus and gain skills for when things return to normal.One such course, extremely applicable to this stressful time, is the Solutions for a Dangerous Environment. The course provides easy to follow tips to make the best out of dangerous situations, ease one’s emotional duress, calm relatives and make life less threatening in general.To put it in the words of one student: “This stuff is invaluable. I would recommend this information be widely distributed. It has made my life better as often as I have used it and I know it would do the same for others!”Anyone of any culture or creed may take these courses and use these tools to help their families and communities. And all are welcome to do so.True to their motto, “Something can be done about it,” the Scientology Volunteer Ministers seek to equip their neighbors with the tools and information to effectively keep themselves and their families safe.For more information about the Volunteer Ministers Florida please contact (727)-467-6965 or emailAbout the Church of Scientology:The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard and is sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a community service. The motto of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers is: “Something can be done about it.” Today, the program constitutes one of the largest and most visible international, independent relief forces, with more than 200,000 Volunteer Ministers from around the world. Contact Information Church of Scientology FSO

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology FSO