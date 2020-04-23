iPOP Alumni Shameik Moore Guest Judges on New Quibi Show

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

IPOP Alum, Shameik Moore is featured on the new Quibi Cooking competition series Dishmantled as a guest judge.

Los Angeles, CA, April 23, 2020 --



Dishmantled pits two chefs against each other to create a dish in 30 minutes to their panel of judges. What makes this show different from every other cooking show is how the judges determine the dishes to be prepared. In hazmat suits, the chefs are blasted with what the ingredient’s will be for their dish, which based off of that are then tasked to recreate. It is then the task of the guest judges, one famous actor and one pro chef to determine which contestant was the closest to getting the actual dish right.



Alongside celebrity judges like Shameik Moore, other favorites to watch include Dan Levy (Schitts Creek), Antoni Poworski (Queer Eye), and Jane Krawkowski (30 Rock). The series maintains the 10 minutes or less mantra of the platform, delivering a high-flying, food-flinging take on the traditional cooking competition.



Moore is best known for his star turning role in 2015’s Dope. Following the success of the film, Moore went on to star in other known hits, most recently in the award-winning film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."



Shameik Moore is an actor, rapper, singer, and dancer from Atlanta, GA, who achieved stardom after attending the twice-annual LA-based talent competition iPOP!.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



