Lucas Till, iPOP Alumni, Appears as Digital Guest on CBS’ The Talk @ Home

IPOP Alumni Lucas Till, joined the host of CBS’ The Talk for their at home segment.

One of the many shows and films that have halted production, Lucas has spent this newfound free time learning Japanese. Sharing in the interview, “"I have an app on my phone, it's like 90 seconds every morning when I wake up to try to learn Japanese."



Lucas also set the record straight on a question on the mind of many fans regarding his return to his superhero roots. Having become a favorite as Havok in the X-Men film franchise, there was a fan push for the star to take over as ‘The Flash’ in the stand-alone film, which currently has Ezra Miller as the title role. Lucas stated his agents have not yet been called on any offers but shared that he loves the idea if the opportunity arose.



Lucas also shared a love update regarding his characters relationship on his tv series and the "love triangle" that has been unfolding in the recent season. With Lucas sharing "Without ruining anything, Mac [Till] is going to have to make a choice in these last couple of episodes. And, it's definitely going to be a split and a joining. Maybe in the way you think, maybe not... a lot of friction about to happen.”



Lucas Till is known as the title character of MacGyver on the CBS series. Lucas began his rise to fame at 13, after attending iPOP! LA, going on to land the role of Jack Cash in the Johnny Cash biopic, Walk The Line. He has also landed other major roles in Hannah Montana: The Movie and Monster Trucks.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



