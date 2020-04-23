PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
CassBeth

Cassbeth is Performing COVID-19 Research from a Systems Perspective


Washington, DC, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Cassbeth is performing COVID-19 research from a systems perspective. The systems perspective is being applied to specific areas like ventilators, returning to work / life, and other areas as they surface. The research includes developing a potential framework that can be used to perform rapid response research for COVID-19 and other crisis situations where research must move quickly and result in working systems.

As part of this research, connections to previous work started in 2017 was identified. This previous work was published in a book “Privatization A Systems Perspective” in 2020.

Available at:
Research
www.cassbeth.com/covid-19

Book
Privatization A Systems Perspective
by Walter Sobkiw
ISBN: 9780983253068
www.cassbeth.com/book-6
Contact Information
CassBeth
Claudia Joy
856-534-9795
Contact
www.cassbeth.com/covid-19

