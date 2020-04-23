Jacob W. Stasny, Of Counsel, Sumner Schick to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Webcast



The Knowledge Group has announced today that Jacob W. Stasny, Of Counsel, Sumner Schick will speak at its webcast entitled: “Managing M&A Transactions: Practical Tips and Strategies in Closing a Deal”. This event is scheduled on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm (ET).

About Jacob W. Stasny

Jacob Stasny runs a nationwide business, corporate and outside general counsel practice focusing on negotiated acquisitions, diverse financing transactions and asset protection for middle-market and small business clients in a broad array of industries, including finance, healthcare, energy, technology, media, and manufacturing.



About Sumner Schick

For more than three decades, our distinguished trial lawyers and corporate attorneys have represented businesses and individuals with respect to their most important legal matters. Our mission is to provide the highest standard of representation in the most cost-efficient manner.



Event Synopsis:

As trends and developments in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market continue to totter, deals and transactions are up for another bustle of activities. Although M&A activities in 2019 are lesser compared to the previous years, dealmakers must properly navigate lessons learned to ensure excellent deal results in 2020. Additionally, a seamless M&A transaction management is another essential factor to be carried out.



In this live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide and present an in-depth analysis of recent developments and notable transactions in M&A. Speakers will provide practical tips and strategies to better manage these deals, as well as discuss significant issues surrounding the topic.



Key topics include:

- Overview of the M&A Process

- M&A Transactions – Statistics

- Notable 2019 M&A Transactions

- Practical Tips and Strategies

- Outlook



About The Knowledge Group

The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



