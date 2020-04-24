GRANTfinder Offers Free Support Tool for Councils to Help Their Local Businesses

Press Releases IDOX Press Release

For more information, contact grants.marketing@idoxgroup.com Reading, United Kingdom, April 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses across the UK deepens, the ability to signpost available funding to organisations in need has never been more urgent.To meet this need GRANTfinder - the UK’s leading provider of funding information to the business, voluntary and public sector – has announced today that it is offering all councils six months’ free access to a new online funding portal.Based on the highly successful Open4Business solution, which already allows many local authorities across the UK to support local businesses in their areas to identify funding to succeed and grow, the new portal offers a simple way for councils to promote available funding. The portal is updated regularly with new local, regional and national funding announcements and can be easily searched by businesses on the basis of their industry, region and business size. The portal then provides information on how to apply for funding and contact funders directly.All councils need to do to access the tool is contact GRANTfinder and express their interest. The portal can then be quickly activated for their local area and will be accessible until 17 October 2020.John McLaren, Head of Business at GRANTfinder, says, “GRANTfinder will be supporting the recovery response to COVID-19 across the UK at a time of real need. In such a fast-moving situation the Open4Business portal is a streamlined way for councils to promote funding support to every business in their local area which is struggling.”For more information, contact grants.marketing@idoxgroup.com Contact Information Idox

