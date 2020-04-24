Invitation April 28th Online Virtual Family Office and Institutional Investor Luncheon

Press Releases Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON) Press Release

Plantation, FL, April 24, 2020 --



Carol Pepper of Pepper International and Josh Roach will be headlining and discussing the way forward for family offices for 2020 and beyond. More speakers will be announced in the next few days.



Carol Pepper of Pepper International is a trusted advisor to wealthy families around the world. She works in strict confidence to manage the right team of experts for each family, in order to maximize their wealth while minimizing risks. Carol assists families who live in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. She also provides advice to single and international family offices.



Josh Roach is the Chief Investment Officer and family principal of Lloyd Capital Partners –an investment company vehicle for a private family office. The company focuses on: residential real estate, asset-based lending, early stage technology, and direct private investments providing cash-flows and capital appreciation outside of the public markets.



Mr. Roach manages the direct investment deal flow, sits on the investment committee, and is responsible for capital allocation decisions.



The agenda is here - https://ivyfon.com/apr28forum/agenda.html .



You can register here - https://ivyfon.com/apr28forum/apr28register.html



They will follow up this luncheon with more information on down cycle investing they learned during the 2008 economic downturn.



Also, Coral Reef Capital, www.coralreefcapital.com, is actively seeking new investments currently to deploy $20-40 million of structured minority equity or control sponsor equity in companies led by strong management teams that have a demonstrated track record. Coral Reef can invest in any industry other than in companies such as in biotech or tech that are not generating profits.



Given the current environment, they are looking to provide capital support to help balance sheets, or to effectuate acquisitions, growth strategies, or recapitalizations.



About IvyFON:

Marty Secada

917-291-0557



https://ivyfon.com/apr28forum/agenda.html



