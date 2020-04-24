Press Releases Femicure Press Release

Fight Obesity with Fingers

Femiure, a healthcare & wellness facilitating platform, has launched its bariatric hospital's network.

Ahmedabadd, India, April 24, 2020 --(



Femicure is proud to launch its bariatric network with the world. The organization aims to provide affordable and quality treatment in India to every treatment seeker from the world. The steps are simple, search "FEMICURE" on google, and you will find them. You can even log in as a guest or have an individual profile created if you want. The website is free to use and doesn't charge any subscription or fees. You can even contact their team if any one is confused about anything or will like to know more about the services. With this, they also promise to extend their services to any visit or treatment-related support or assistance. So if you are traveling to India, or with India (state/city).



At this vast portal that spreads all over India, it is very simple to find a treatment. Just need to log in, and there are only a few simple steps to be followed: mention the treatment, the city(s) most preferable by any one, filter according to ratings, pricing, and more. If required, one can also check the hospital profile which will even have the doctor's profile in it. The website has blogs and articles for a patient's reference regarding diseases and their treatments.



Weight loss hospitals? Bariatric hospitals? Obesity hospitals? They are all the same. Now any one can browse different bariatric hospitals and bariatric surgeons in India on Femicure. It is an online platform that allows treatment seekers from different parts of the world to study and compare individual hospitals and surgeons in India. Infertility, IVF, Bariatrics, Joint Replacement, Cosmetic & Plastic surgery, Spine Surgery, Dentistry, and more, you can browse various hospitals and doctors/surgeons for these specialties in one platform.

For treatment providers thinking to get listed, the website has a very easy process for this! Visit the website, and see the "List your clinic" option. Mention the necessary details, and the executive will be in contact. Contact Information Femicure Healthcare

Wolfie Rane

+91 9316287795



https://www.femicure.com/

reach@femicure.com



