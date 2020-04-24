MOG with Full Support of ProRes Formats

Press Releases MOG Technologies Press Release

MOG Technologies, a worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for broadcasters and professional media, announces today full support of ProRes formats in all its Media Production product line.

Products are now supporting Apple ProRes 4444 XQ, ProRes 4444, ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422, ProRes 422 LT, and ProRes 422 Proxy. These will also include high dynamic range modes HLG and HDR10 (2084 PQ) for better video experience, when available.



“MOG is committed to keeping up with the latest technological industry demands, so our clients are armed with the right tools to continue doing what they do best,” said Luís Miguel Sampaio, CEO at MOG. “We’re delivering best-in-class service functionality with officially licensed and certified ProRes formats,guaranteeing smooth workflow deliverability and reduced production times.”



Products supporting ProRes include:



mxfSPEEDRAIL – Professional Media Gateways

mediaCARD, mediaMOVE, mediaPLAY, mediaREC, mediaNDI



mDECK – Professional Media Decks



MAM4PRO – Digital Media Production

Joana Santos

00351220187493



www.mog-technologies.com



