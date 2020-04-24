PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
MOG Technologies

MOG with Full Support of ProRes Formats


MOG Technologies, a worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for broadcasters and professional media, announces today full support of ProRes formats in all its Media Production product line.

Maia, Portugal, April 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The release of products like MAM4PRO, mDECK and mxfSPEEDRAIL allows for content creators and producers to natively encode and decode high-quality ProRes content, with significantly reduced video file sizes while preserving full-frame 10-bit 4:2:2 quality.

Products are now supporting Apple ProRes 4444 XQ, ProRes 4444, ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422, ProRes 422 LT, and ProRes 422 Proxy. These will also include high dynamic range modes HLG and HDR10 (2084 PQ) for better video experience, when available.

“MOG is committed to keeping up with the latest technological industry demands, so our clients are armed with the right tools to continue doing what they do best,” said Luís Miguel Sampaio, CEO at MOG. “We’re delivering best-in-class service functionality with officially licensed and certified ProRes formats,guaranteeing smooth workflow deliverability and reduced production times.”

Products supporting ProRes include:

mxfSPEEDRAIL – Professional Media Gateways
mediaCARD, mediaMOVE, mediaPLAY, mediaREC, mediaNDI

mDECK – Professional Media Decks

MAM4PRO – Digital Media Production
4PRO mediaREC, 4PRO mediaMOVE, 4PRO mediaPLAY
