Elwyn Receives $1,125,000 Gift for COVID-19 Emergency Fund

The human services organization faced with unprecedented challenges from COVID-19 received this immensely generous support from the Addison Hines Trust.

Media, PA, April 24, 2020 --



Founded in 1852, Elwyn is the leader in education, treatment, and support services to children and adults with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and related behavioral health challenges. Through personal commitment, collective talent, and innovation, Elwyn supports individuals with diverse challenges in shaping distinctive, meaningful lives.



At this unprecedented time in Elwyn’s history, the organization continues to monitor the progression of the coronavirus pandemic and is taking the necessary steps and precautions to prevent and contain the spread of disease. Elwyn is keeping the health and safety of its entire community at the forefront of its decision-making; Elwyn’s actions to date and in the future are informed by guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and with its most susceptible populations in mind.



In just a few short weeks, Elwyn has already spent nearly $1 million dollars in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) alone, an expense that was both unexpected and unfunded, in response to this pandemic and in order to keep our individuals and staff safe. This does not include many other similar unbudgeted costs such as the deployment of laptops to their behavioral health providers for the provision of remote telehealth services, and the overtime and premium pay related to the care for quarantined individuals.



“The generosity of the Addison Hines Trust during this crisis is lifesaving,” said Elwyn President and CEO Charles McLister. “We are honored to have these critical resources to safeguard the thousands of vulnerable individuals Elwyn supports and our self-sacrificing staff who care for them.”



