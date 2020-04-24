The "Private Placement Markets" to Grow Its "Virtual Workforce" in Post-COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

According to Mr. Steve Muehler, “The best candidates for a position with your company is not always within driving range of your office. Today, people are looking to maximize every hour of their day, and losing 30 minutes to two hours of a day sitting in traffic is just no longer acceptable. After work hours, and even during work hours activities are growing, opportunities for youths are on the grow, and they are not always during post-work hours anymore. We now have technology that allows us to work just as efficiently from remote locations just as we would if we were all herded up in the same physical location. The COVID-19 Pandemic forced us to seriously look at more employees working remotely, and we took this time to seriously address this and truly design a program that works for us at the corporate level and those at the employee and agent level.”



Mr. Steve Muehler continued to detail that competition for the best candidates is high, and an employer’s tools for attracting the "best in class" in today’s world requires corporate innovation, flex-time, wellness programs, and skill-building opportunities. When it comes to what the employees of today, and tomorrow, really want, it is more autonomy over their work lives, and the comforts of working from home are becoming the best resources.



Mr. Steve Muehler finished the statement that the Private Placement Markets would be starting with "virtual interviews" starting the Summer of 2020.



About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Mr. Steven Muehler, nor Private Placement Markets, LLC are a Broker Dealer, and neither Mr. Steve Muehler or Private Placement Markets, LLC offer to provide any Broker Dealer Services, or to purchase or sell any Securities.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



