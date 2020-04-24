Epworth Children & Family Services to Partner with NAACP St. Louis County

Press Releases Epworth Children & Family Services Press Release

Nonprofit to distribute 1,000 donated meals weekly to its community during COVID-19 pandemic

The first meal delivery will take place on Fri., April 24 at 10 a.m. at Epworth’s Normandy campus, the Carleen Goddard Mazur Drop-In Center located at 7520 Natural Bridge Rd. The donated meals include pre-packaged lunches filled with sandwiches, snacks, fruit, and a healthy beverage.



“We are extremely happy to partner with the NAACP St. Louis County Branch,” said Epworth President and CEO Dr. Michael Panicola. “Epworth has been meeting the needs of at-risk and in-need children, youth and families since 1864, and we are more than pleased to continue this important work during these very difficult times.”



Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities.



Epworth Children & Family Services is a multiservice agency that helps at-risk and in-need children, youth, and families move toward self-sufficiency by focusing on health, housing, education, and employment. Epworth provides foster care case management, residential and intensive treatment, psychological evaluation, in-home family therapy, emergency shelter services, transitional and independent living, homeless youth outreach, drop-in center and clinical services, life skills and vocational training, and a 24-hour crisis help-line. Epworth is headquartered at 110 N. Elm Ave. in Webster Groves and has offices in Normandy, University City, and South St. Louis City. For more information, call (314) 961-5718.

