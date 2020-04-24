TORP Powered by Tremend - Creating a Better Digital Experience for Customer Enrollment

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tremend Software Consulting Press Release

Tremend introduces TORP, the onboarding and origination CX platform that enables companies to digitize their sales flows and migrate from classic channels to fully automated ones. Through this platform, institutions allow new and existing customers to enroll themselves using a simple and well-defined application flows to request a digital product or service.

Bucuresti, Romania, April 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TORP platform was designed for companies, regardless of the industry sector, that want to provide users with an online alternative for the remote access of their services and products from wherever they are safely located, without having to move to the physical branch. The enrollment of users procedure is done using remote electronic identification and signature, is available 24/7 from any device (smartphone, tablet or desktop), and takes less than a minute.

TORP is a modular and flexible solution that can be used in any business area, regardless of its specific characteristics. By performing a complete digital flow with automated processes completely controlled by the company's representatives, TORP enables user enrollment and access to digital services without the need for direct interaction at the physical branch.

The platform allows for rapid identity verification through a series of steps that intuitively guide the user through the platform. The identity validation is done by verifying the security elements of the identity document. For the authentication process, a real-time video stream is used, with the same level of technical security and legal compliance as face-to-face recognition. Image processing is based on Artificial Intelligence to ensure perfect biometric security.

Developed by Tremend, TORP uses state-of-the-art technologies to the highest security standards, and advanced, reliable and secure remote Electronic Identification Engines: eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) and electronic remote signature (eSIGN - Electronic Signature). The platform is compliant with all relevant global directives: AML5 (Anti-Money Laundering), eIDAS (electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions in the European market), GDPR and SCA (Strong Customer Authentication).

"Innovation is our strength and we're always connected to the changing dynamics of the tech industry. Thus, we're constantly developing solutions based on emerging technologies that are reshaping and revolutionizing our daily lives. We created TORP taking into account the need to adapt to the digital environment of today's businesses, and wanting to offer them the possibility to interact remotely with new customers," Ștefan Pătra, VP, Financial Services, Tremend, says.

The omnichannel experience is generalizing, and companies need to adapt quickly. Those who will succeed in securely and rapidly adopting the technologies and trends that will shape the world (AI, blockchain, biometrics), will be able to manage risks much more easily and be prepared for the future. At the same time, digitization will contribute to the increase of efficiency and productivity, and the key differentiating factor will be the ability to adapt products to the new market conditions.

About Tremend

Tremend has 14 years' experience in software engineering and consultancy, implemented over 700 large-scale projects for top companies from banking, finance, telecom, automotive, and medical services sectors. The company leverages the latest technologies, from AI and IoT to Machine Learning and Microservices. Tremend has been included, twice in a row, in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe, the ranking of the most dynamic technology companies within the region, and fourth time in a row in the Financial Times 1000 list of the fastest-growing companies in Europe. The consulting and software development company has two offices in Romania, the headquarters in Bucharest and one center in Brasov, and one office in Atlanta. More information is available at www.tremend.com.

Contact Information
Tremend Software Consulting
Claudia Popa
Senior Marketing Specialist
claudia.popa@tremend.com

