Institute of Business & Finance Announces a New CFS® Designee

The Institute of Business & Finance (IBF) recently awarded Asa Lakeman with the first nationally recognized mutual fund designation, CFS® (Certified Fund Specialist®). This graduate-level designation is conferred upon candidates who complete an 135+ hour educational program focusing on closed-end funds, mutual funds, ETFs, REITs, UITs and modern portfolio theory. Over $12 trillion is invested in mutual funds in the United States; half of all households own shares in at least one mutual fund.



CFS® certification requires mastery of portfolio construction, risk measurement, manager selection, monitoring, income strategies, retirement accounts, titling, taxation and the psychological aspects of finance. According to IBF, “The vast majority of investors and advisors do not know how to properly select a mutual fund, understand what criteria are important, asset category correlation or what historical statistical information is a good or poor predictor of what is likely to happen in the future.”



The student must pass three comprehensive exams, complete a written case study as well as adhere to the IBF Code of Ethics and IBF Standards of Practice as well as fulfill annual continuing education requirements. The CFS® program, since 1988, is designed for brokers and advisors who have clients that either own or are considering investing in mutual funds or exchange-traded funds.



About The Institute of Business & Finance – Founded in 1988, IBF is a non-profit provider of financial education and designations to members of the financial services industry. IBF is the fourth oldest provider of financial certification marks in the United States. In 1988, IBF launched its first certification program, CFS® (Certified Fund Specialist®). Today IBF offers four additional financial designation programs: CAS® (Certified Annuity Specialist®), CES™ (Certified Estate and Trust Specialist™), CIS™ (Certified Income Specialist™) and CTS™ (Certified Tax Specialist™).



Securities and investment advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Lakeman Financial is a member of VantagePointe Financial Group. Registered Branch Number: 616-534-9623

