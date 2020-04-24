Intertek Releases Global Security Verification Update to Align with New US Government C-TPAT (Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) Regulations

Lowell, MA, April 24, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance Provider to industries, is pleased to announce Global Security Verification (GSV) 2.0, an updated audit standard based on the Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism’s (CTPAT) updated minimum security criteria (MSC).
Intertek’s Global Security Verification (GSV) programme employs a cutting-edge methodology for promoting best practices throughout the global trade industry, enabling importers and suppliers to mitigate risks associated with the cross-border transport of goods, while simultaneously expediting their arrival at destination markets. Best practices are achieved through the effective utilisation of resources, structured processes and innovation. GSV integrates multiple global supply chain security initiatives, resulting in increased safety assurance, risk control, efficiency and cost savings for all participants.
Over the past three years, the United States government has been conducting a review of the CTPAT and updated their MSC requirements to address the complex and evolving challenges and threats in the supply chain, such as terrorism and criminal activities. Using these updates, Intertek updated the GSV audit standards in January 2020. The new standard is divided into 12 criteria categories:
Security vision and responsibility (New)
Risk assessment
Business partner security
Cybersecurity (New)
Conveyance and instruments of international traffic security
Seal security
Procedural Security
Agricultural security (New)
Physical security
Physical access controls
Personnel security
Education, training, and awareness
Calin Moldovean, President of Business Assurance and Food Services said, “We are thrilled to announce the updated version of our Intertek Global Security Verification standard. Since its inception, the GSV standard has been used to promote best practices throughout the global trade industry, enabling importers and suppliers to mitigate risks associated with the cross-border transport of goods. GSV 2.0 gives organisations increased safety assurance and a common industry platform for collaboration.”
