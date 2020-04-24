Intertek Releases Global Security Verification Update to Align with New US Government C-TPAT (Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) Regulations

Press Releases Intertek Press Release

Lowell, MA, April 24, 2020 --(



Intertek’s Global Security Verification (GSV) programme employs a cutting-edge methodology for promoting best practices throughout the global trade industry, enabling importers and suppliers to mitigate risks associated with the cross-border transport of goods, while simultaneously expediting their arrival at destination markets. Best practices are achieved through the effective utilisation of resources, structured processes and innovation. GSV integrates multiple global supply chain security initiatives, resulting in increased safety assurance, risk control, efficiency and cost savings for all participants.



Over the past three years, the United States government has been conducting a review of the CTPAT and updated their MSC requirements to address the complex and evolving challenges and threats in the supply chain, such as terrorism and criminal activities. Using these updates, Intertek updated the GSV audit standards in January 2020. The new standard is divided into 12 criteria categories:



Security vision and responsibility (New)

Risk assessment

Business partner security

Cybersecurity (New)

Conveyance and instruments of international traffic security

Seal security

Procedural Security

Agricultural security (New)

Physical security

Physical access controls

Personnel security

Education, training, and awareness



Calin Moldovean, President of Business Assurance and Food Services said, “We are thrilled to announce the updated version of our Intertek Global Security Verification standard. Since its inception, the GSV standard has been used to promote best practices throughout the global trade industry, enabling importers and suppliers to mitigate risks associated with the cross-border transport of goods. GSV 2.0 gives organisations increased safety assurance and a common industry platform for collaboration.”



Lauren Whittemore

+1-800-810-1195



https://www.intertek.com



