Media Stage Uses Onsite Studio for Encouraging Webcast

It took five crew members to film this – one video engineer, one lighting designer, one audio A-1 and two hosts. The technicians wore face masks and gloves, and all involved made sure they kept at least six feet of distance between them.



After coming up with the concept for the shoot, they worked together to compose and finalize a script. They ran teleprompter and positioned a PVW/PGM monitor to assist our hosts in smoothly relaying the message. The visual aspect of filming was up to their usual high standards of pristine front- and back- lighting. One of their regularly used Shure wireless kits, including lavalier mics for the hosts, ensured that audio levels were where they needed to be, and that everything sounded crystal clear.



Staff members said it was a welcomed opportunity to get back to doing what they love for the time being (albeit on a small scale!) and they are excited to share the final product. The video is still in the editing phase, but will be posted on their website very soon.



