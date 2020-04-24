Wayside Publishing Responds to Educators' COVID-19 Needs

Press Releases Wayside Publishing Press Release

Freeport, ME, April 24, 2020 --(



With the ability to share activities seamlessly from the Learning Site to Google Classroom, teachers can efficiently and effectively communicate assignments with students. In addition to being enrolled together in an active course, all teachers and students will need both a Learning Site account and a Google Classroom account to use this integration.



“During these uncertain times, we are excited to offer this new integration to ensure continuity of learning and to make the transition to home instruction easier for both teachers and students,” says Jen Cornell, Learning Site Product Owner. “We understand that teachers and districts need reliable, remote teaching tools for their virtual instruction and Wayside Publishing is proud to offer this integration alongside additional resources available on our remote learning and teaching page (www.waysidepublishing.com/remotelearning).”



Teachers are already expressing how easy the new Google Classroom integration is for their instruction.



“Thank you so much for making the Google Share button available sooner than expected,” says Laurie Servaes, World Languages and Curriculum Instructor at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Louisiana. “It helps minimize confusion and it is much easier for my students to complete the correct assignment.”



Wayside Publishing partners with schools, districts, and states around the country to ensure students and teachers have access to equitable and innovative pedagogical world language resources. Our mission is to empower the next generation of global citizens.



For more information on this integration, including an integration guide and tutorial, please visit https://waysidepublishing.com/learningsite/googleclassroom.



Founded in 1988, Wayside Publishing is an educational publisher of superior quality textbooks and learning programs, located in Freeport, Maine. Call Wayside Publishing at (888) 302-2519 or email support@waysidepublishing.com for technical assistance. For author spotlights, news, and more, sign up for our monthly newsletter at www.waysidepublishing.com.



Freeport, ME, April 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wayside Publishing, an innovative world language publisher based in Freeport, ME, is making it even easier for school districts to meet the urgent need of adapting to remote instruction. This April, Wayside Publishing is pleased to announce the integration of its virtual learning platform, the Learning Site, with Google Classroom.

