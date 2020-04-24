Harris County Public Library Offers Drive-Up Wi-Fi in Time of Social Distancing

Press Releases Harris County Public Library Press Release

“There is no doubt that COVID-19 public health measures have had a more disruptive impact on lower income families,” said HCPL Executive Director Edward Melton, “Families without in-home internet are struggling to keep up with children’s schoolwork and to stay connected with employers. HCPL’s free drive-up Wi-Fi gives those families a safe and free option.”



As much as possible, HCPL has oriented the Wi-Fi signals to be strongest in the libraries’ parking lots, so that users can remain in their cars while using the internet service. No password or library card number is required. Because Lone Star College (LSC) campuses are currently closed to the public, drive-up Wi-Fi is not available at LSC - CyFair Branch Library and LSC - Tomball Community Library. No password or library card number is required.



In addition to drive-up Wi-Fi, HCPL has turned to social media to deliver the programs it normally presents in-library. Since Harris County’s Stay Home, Work Safe Order went into effect in mid-March, HCPL has produced over three hundred videos including Story Times, Crafts and How-tos, book talks, online research tool tutorials and even virtual Easter Egg hunts.



“We know that a lot of people across Harris County, especially kids and teens, have real connections with library staff, and in these uncertain times, we wanted to make sure they could continue to see those familiar faces,” said Melton, “Our librarians have embraced online programming in a big way from video Story Times to interactive streaming Anime Clubs.”



Nancy Hu

832-703-9949



www.hcpl.net



