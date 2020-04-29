Chaparral Boats Makes Donation to Local South Georgia Community

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Chaparral Boats Press Release

Chaparral Boats donates N95 masks and a monetary donation to local medical facilities amid pandemic.

Nashville, GA, April 29, 2020 --(



The Caring Place provides access to basic resources to those in Nashville, Ga. and Berrien County where Chaparral is headquartered. Chaparral Boats and the O. Wayne Rollins Foundation will ensure that this significant donation will increase the frequency of The Caring Place’s food distribution program during the pandemic.



“Chaparral Boats has operated in Nashville since 1976,” said Marine Products Corporation Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Hubbell. “This community and its support mean a great deal to us. In turn, we have always been proud of our involvement in the local economy and are pleased to support our employees, their families and the broader Nashville community in a meaningful way.”



In addition, Chaparral donated hundreds of N95 masks to local south Georgia nursing homes, South Georgia Medical Center Berrien Campus, Tift General Hospital and the Chaparral Health Clinic.



“On behalf of our community and our employees, we are very fortunate to have the support of the O. Wayne Rollins Foundation,” said Chaparral Founder Buck Pegg. “The Rollins family has championed our company throughout many decades. Our loyalty and dedication to our employees and our community is always a top priority to ensure our decisions and commitments are made in the best interest of those we proudly serve.”



The O. Wayne Rollins Foundation is named for the founder of a number of public and private companies, including Marine Products Corporation. The foundation’s efforts have historically emphasized the support of U.S. colleges and universities with a focus on public health issues and scientific research.



For more information about Chaparral Boats, please visit www.ChaparralBoats.com.



About Chaparral Boats, Inc. & Robalo Boats, LLC.

Chaparral Boats, Inc. and Robalo Boats LLC are leading manufacturers of fiberglass boats under two brand names: sterndrive, jet, and outboard pleasure boats by Chaparral, including, SSi and SSX Sportboats, Vortex Jet Boats, SunCoast Outboard Sportdecks, and outboard sportfishing boats by Robalo. Chaparral Boats and Robalo Boats are subsidiaries of Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX). For more information about Marine Products Corporation, Chaparral, and Robalo please visit our websites at www.marineproductscorp.com, www.chaparralboats.com, www.vortexboats.com, and www.robalo.com.



About Marine Products Corporation

