Sports Turf Company Hosts Virtual Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Opening of Bowdon High School Field

West Georgia-based sports construction company utilizes Facebook Live to broadcast community event.

Whitesburg, GA, May 05, 2020 --(



“As a Carroll County-based company, the team at Sports Turf is honored to have an opportunity to provide our community and its student-athletes with the safest and most durable surface to showcase their skills,” said Todd Wiggins, President of Sports Turf Company. “Even while we are sheltering in place, we feel it is important to celebrate the field’s unveiling to the students, parents, coaches and school staff, so we got creative through this virtual ribbon-cutting.”



Bowdon High School’s field features AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad, and BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend is a performance artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers for optimum durability. The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures and 25mm thickness to improve player safety and provide more effective drainage. BrockFILL is the latest in alternative infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia. The unique properties of the wood infill, BrockFILL, decreases field temperatures and gives the feel of a more natural surface with increased traction and footing for athletes.



“Bowdon High School’s new field constructed by Sports Turf Company will provide area students the highest caliber surfaces available,” said Carroll County School System Superintendent Scott Cowart. “Our community comes together as one to enjoy watching and cheering high school sports, and we are excited to virtually introduce this stadium’s new field.”



Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of all different types of sport surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owner’s advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.



For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.



About Sports Turf Company:

Devon Patterson

404-242-3335



sportsturf.net/



