Double Cola Announces Fundraiser for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank

Chattanooga, TN, April 24, 2020 --(



“Thank you to The Double Cola Company for their generosity that will support our work to continue serving the families, children, seniors and others who already depend on us, as well as the many people who are turning to us for the first time as a result of the pandemic,” said Chattanooga Area Food Bank Director of Development Melanie Hammontree. “A gift of $10,000 with a match by The Double Cola Company will help to provide an amazing 80,000 needed meals for our neighbors facing hunger.”



Double Cola has always been passionate about volunteering and supporting the local community. Now, they want to assist throughout this time of crisis. To help Double Cola reach its goal of $10,000 for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, please visit their fundraising page (https://chattfoodbank.networkforgood.com/projects/97150-the-double-cola-co-s-fundraiser).



“Giving back to the community is now more important than ever. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are closing and social functions have been rescheduled,” said Double Cola Chief Operating Officer Gina Dhanani. “Concurrently, one in eight people – including one in five children – struggles with hunger in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. The number of food-insecure households is increasing and we want to help our neighbors in need.”



Operation Feed Our Neighbors, an initiative led by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, will help children, families, seniors, and others in need, but only with the support of the community. $1 helps provide four meals and for every dollar donated, 95 cents goes straight to food and programs.



To learn more about the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, visit www.chattfoodbank.org.



“We also want to remind everyone to practice important health guidelines and social distancing,” said Dhanani. “Keep six feet apart from fellow citizens, wash your hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds, cover your cough, and if you are sick, stay home to decrease the risk of exposure.”



To learn more about social distancing, quarantine, and isolation, visit the CDC’s webpage on COVID-19.



About The Double Cola Company



The Double Cola Company started in 1933 with a mission to deliver high quality beverages while embracing the individuality of its products and consumers. This family-owned company values its rich history and tradition of developing and producing great-tasting products with exceptional quality.



Melissa Yinger

877-325-2652



https://www.doublecolacompany.com/



