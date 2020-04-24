The Collier Companies Joins Alachua Public Schools to Provide Wi-Fi to Students

Press Releases The Collier Companies Press Release

The Collier Companies and Nathan S. Collier are proud to support Alachua County Public students by providing space for free WiFi hotspots around Gainesville, Florida, and surrounding areas.

Gainesville, FL, April 24, 2020 --(



The launch of the free School Bus Wi-Fi program for remote learning by Alachua County Public Schools began April 20.



Hot spots will be available for students at almost 50 various sites around Alachua county for three hours each weekday, using school buses as the center. Hot spots will be available to those within 15-200 feet of the bus. Along with multiple access points for students and their families, the district has provided almost 3,000 electronic devices for at-home use.



Nathan S. Collier, Chairman/Founder of Gainesville, Florida-based The Collier Companies, the largest private provider of student housing in the nation, was elated to offer communities as hot spot locations. The Collier Companies and Nathan S. Collier are proud to support this wonderful initiative and are honored to offer space at Bivens Cove Apartments in Gainesville.



“Together we are stronger. The Collier Companies is a locally owned small business that cheerfully supports the community of which it is a proud member,” explained Nathan S. Collier. “E Pluribus Unum, now more than ever.”



Collier, a supporter of local arts and education, was immediately delighted to join in the efforts. With a strong company culture, one of the founding principles of The Collier Companies manifesto is, “We Believe in life-long learning (Obsessively so) and that to cease to learn is to cease to live.”



Brian Chapman

352-375-2152



https://colliercompanies.com

Erica Eubanks, erica.eubanks@colliercompanies.com



