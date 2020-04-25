Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Line-Up of Expert Speakers Confirmed for the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference 2020

SMi Reports: Over 15 expert speakers from the military, industry and academia have been confirmed for the rescheduled conference in London, this September.

London, United Kingdom, April 25, 2020 --(



For those interested in attending, the biggest early bird discount of £600 is ending on April 30. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/prcom9



Speaker Line-Up For 2020



Conference Chairman

Brigadier (Ret’d) Ian Cameron-Mowat, Former Head of Force Protection, British Army



Host Nation Speakers

- Major Martin Laverack, Requirements Manager 1, Special Projects Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search, DE&S MOD

- Major Luke Wilson, Land Requirements Manager, DE&S MOD

- Mr Jamie Woodsend, Principal Air Autonomy Engineer, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory

- Mr Peter Stockel, Fellow – Autonomous Systems & Innovation Autonomy Challenge Lead, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory



International Military and Expert Speakers

- Dr Robert Sadowski SES, Army Chief Roboticist Robotics ST, US Army

- Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik, Senior Staff Officer/Future Solutions, Estonian Defence Forces

- Lieutenant Colonel Jon Bodenhamer, Product Manager, Applique and Large Unmanned Ground Systems, PEO CS&CSS, US Army

- Lieutenant Colonel Martijn Hadicke, Project Leader NLD Army Robot Autonomous Systems, 13th Infantry Brigade, Netherlands Army

- Captain J. Evan Inglett, Ground Combat Branch Head, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Lab

- Staff Sergeant Matt Foglesong, Robotics and Autonomy Branch Head, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Lab

- Dr Katja Fedina, Senior Scientist, Defence and Security, Systems and Technology, FOI

- Dr Martin Hagström, Programme Manager Weapon and Protection, Defence and Security Systems, FOI

- Mr Ted Maciuba, Deputy Director, Robotics Requirements, Maneuver Capabilities Development Integration Directorate, Futures and Concepts Center US Army Futures Command



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/prcom9



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems

September 2-3, 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

Gold Sponsor: FLIR Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Domo Tactical Communications, Elmo Motion Control UK, Lockheed Martin, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rheinmetall Canada and Rowden Technologies



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, April 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The speaker line-up has been confirmed for SMi Group’s rescheduled Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference. The annual event will now take place on September 2-3, 2020 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK.For those interested in attending, the biggest early bird discount of £600 is ending on April 30. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/prcom9Speaker Line-Up For 2020Conference ChairmanBrigadier (Ret’d) Ian Cameron-Mowat, Former Head of Force Protection, British ArmyHost Nation Speakers- Major Martin Laverack, Requirements Manager 1, Special Projects Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search, DE&S MOD- Major Luke Wilson, Land Requirements Manager, DE&S MOD- Mr Jamie Woodsend, Principal Air Autonomy Engineer, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory- Mr Peter Stockel, Fellow – Autonomous Systems & Innovation Autonomy Challenge Lead, Defence Science and Technology LaboratoryInternational Military and Expert Speakers- Dr Robert Sadowski SES, Army Chief Roboticist Robotics ST, US Army- Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik, Senior Staff Officer/Future Solutions, Estonian Defence Forces- Lieutenant Colonel Jon Bodenhamer, Product Manager, Applique and Large Unmanned Ground Systems, PEO CS&CSS, US Army- Lieutenant Colonel Martijn Hadicke, Project Leader NLD Army Robot Autonomous Systems, 13th Infantry Brigade, Netherlands Army- Captain J. Evan Inglett, Ground Combat Branch Head, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Lab- Staff Sergeant Matt Foglesong, Robotics and Autonomy Branch Head, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Lab- Dr Katja Fedina, Senior Scientist, Defence and Security, Systems and Technology, FOI- Dr Martin Hagström, Programme Manager Weapon and Protection, Defence and Security Systems, FOI- Mr Ted Maciuba, Deputy Director, Robotics Requirements, Maneuver Capabilities Development Integration Directorate, Futures and Concepts Center US Army Futures CommandThe brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/prcom9Military Robotics and Autonomous SystemsSeptember 2-3, 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKGold Sponsor: FLIR SystemsSponsors & Exhibitors: Domo Tactical Communications, Elmo Motion Control UK, Lockheed Martin, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rheinmetall Canada and Rowden TechnologiesAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/prcom9



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group