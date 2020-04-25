MediaAgility Develop Their COVID-19 Response Program to Serve and Enable Clients with Business Continuity

Press Releases MediaAgility Press Release

The program mobilizes MediaAgility’s global consultants to help clients build and run scalable, cost-efficient digital business models, operationalize work-from-home for remote teams, and tighten security across the organization.



The recommendations are built on Google Cloud’s scalable, secure technology and cater to the immediate business needs of continued collaboration, communication, and customer service:

Enabling video-based collaboration with the free offer of Google Meet: MediaAgility is bringing its deep G Suite product deployment expertise from India to its other countries of operations in the US, UK, and Mexico.

Alleviating pressure on contact centers: MediaAgility is an Integration partner with Google Cloud’s Rapid Response Virtual Agent program. It will enable businesses to rapidly launch Contact Center AI-based virtual agents for handling conversations over online chat or phone call.

Optimizing digital business infrastructure: This support service will carry out rapid application migration to handle increased demand, meet cost savings, and provide 24×7 support.



Vidushi Bhatia

+1-609-681-5754



www.mediaagility.com



