Lighting Industry Components - Elesa Focuses on Standard Mounting Elements

Standard components manufacturer Elesa can provide ex-stock fixing elements for the lighting industry which needs to deal with a huge range of mounting, adjustment and dismounting requirements.

Metheringham, United Kingdom, April 25, 2020



Standard elements like these make installation and maintenance so much easier in all types of permanent or temporary commercial/industrial use. In applications such as theatres, concerts or roads, car parks and other trafficked areas, where swivelling and clamping are required to provide just the right lighting effect, it is important to provide ergonomic use in sometimes awkward circumstances. Typically, this would include stadiums, underground train systems, urban and public lighting and entertainment venues. This relates to all situations where UL94 VO certification is often a requirement.



Standard industrial components such as toothed clamping elements in tough nitride or sintered steel, provide heavy-duty angular adjustable mountings that are quick to install and adjust.



Likewise, GN 614 series spring plungers enable quick indexing, e.g. rotation of mountings with instant positioning, and are available with sprung ball or bolt actuation.



Elesa stainless steel ball lock pins like the GN 124.2, which are quickly positioned but lock in place for quick removal, serve a slightly more permanent role in assembly and adjustment of frames and mounts.



Daniel Hodson

01526 322670



https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/



