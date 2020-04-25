Stats Sports Bar & Grill Offers Meal Pledges for Health Care Workers

Press Releases Stats Sports Bar & Grill Press Release

Houston, TX, April 25, 2020 --(



Like many small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, Stats has been struggling with sales. The bar and grill has continued to offer To Go offerings and Curbside service, but the drop in revenue is endangering the future of this 10 year old local establishment. They have decided to try a new approach that has always worked for them, giving back to the local community.



Stats Sports Bar & Grill has raised thousands of dollars for many local and national charities. The Lone Survivor Foundation, St. Baldrick’s Foundation, The Rose, AARF Houston, Sydney’s Song, and S.A.F.E. are just a few amongst the countless charities & individuals Stats has held fundraisers for.



Stats Sports Bar & Grill hopes to feed as many local health care workers as possible.



Co-owner Jessica Statlander-Bane stated, "We are thankful that our customers are some of the most giving people in Houston. They want to give back to the heroes of our community. Health care workers are working hard on the front lines for us during this pandemic and we hope to give them a little love in the form of a hot meal provided by someone that cares."



Further Details / Contact

Jessica Statlander-Bane – Stats Sports Bar & Grill, 832-444-0290 www.statsportsbarandgrill.com, Email: statssportsbarandgrill@yahoo.com, Twitter: @statssportsbar



Notes to editors:

Stats Sports Bar & Grill is located on the northwest side of Houston at 10850 Louetta Road, Houston, Texas, 77070



Tonya Bauer

281-257-8287



statssportsbarandgrill.com



