Brands in the Time of Coronavirus: 10 Examples in Ghana Compiled by WaxPrint Media

African marketers and observers of all things "branding," WaxPrint Media has been inspired by brands in Ghana who have responded to the pandemic and the various ways they have provided support.

WaxPrint compiled the first list of 10 Brands in Ghana in the Time of coronavirus a few weeks ago. Since then, there have been so many more amazing stories and the company has decided to compile another list to highlight and applaud even more companies and individuals who are making a difference.



Know of a brand doing something incredible during this unprecedented time? Send an email to social@waxprint.media to highlight and applaud the changemakers.



Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City

Industry: Hospitality

Partnered with the government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Protection to set up a soup kitchen to feed the homeless and the underprivileged during the lockdown period.



Hollard Insurance Ghana

Industry: Insurance

Hollard Ghana was one of the first financial institutions to donate GHS100,000 to the COVID-19 Fund established by the Ghanaian Government to urgently finance efforts from the private sector to contain coronavirus.



Brand: Kwarleyz

Industry: Real Estate

Real estate developer and hotelier, Nana Kwame Bediako aka "Freedom Jacob Caesar," pledged Number 1 Oxford Street a $53 million, 5-star luxury hotel to be used as a quarantine location or isolation center should the need arise.



Sincerely Ghana

Industry: Personal Hygiene

Menaye Donkor Muntari donated 2000 pieces of "Sincerely by Menaye" sanitary pads to vulnerable women popularly known as kayayei who may not be able to afford female hygiene products during the lockdown.



Fan Milk Ghana

Industry: Beverage

FanMilk Ghana Limited, a member of Danone, presented over 15,000 bottles of FanMaxx yoghurt to the medical staff at the Ridge Hospital and Noguchi Medical Research Institute and made donations to Food for All Ghana & Free Lunch Ghana to feed over 10,000 people.



Huawei

Industry: Technology

Donated two fully installed ultramodern Video Conference Facility to Ghana’s Ministry of Health to help the ministry communicate effectively with colleagues from other jurisdictions and the rest of the world and reduce physical contacts between the Ministry and hospitals.



Bacardi + Marina Market

Industry: Spirits

Delivered #StayHome Survival Kits comprised of spirits (Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire, Dewars, Grey Goose), mixers and grocery store vouchers to encourage people to enjoy lockdown by making cocktails at home.



Shatta Wale

Industry: Music

Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale donated relief items to prisoners and hosted the Faith Concert, a live music performance streamed on Youtube to over 150,000 viewers from all around the world.



The Yoga Studio Accra

Industry: Health and Fitness

Offering free yoga classes on Instagram to keep people active and fit during the lockdown period.



mPharma

Industry: Technology

mPharma has created a solution equip and re-purpose private labs into COVID-19 testing centres with PCR equipment and test kits. mPharma has also acquired 10,000 testing kits which it will donate to the government to supplement their efforts to test more people.

Ruth Nartey

+233547722313



www.waxprint.media



