COVID-19 Consumer Habits Assessed by FMCG Experts HRA Global

HRA Global, the food and drink experts, present the findings of their coronavirus consumer habit research project. A "snap survey" of 100 participants was conducted by the food and drink market research company.

Torquay, United Kingdom, April 25, 2020



HRA Global’s consumer panel research team conducted a remote, online "snap survey," which involved 100 participants. There were some unsurprising results given the times, with 41% of people stocking up on frozen and tinned foods, while the amount shoppers are spending in a single shop has soared. Of the surveyed participants, 67% revealed that they were spending more on their shop.



It seems that the government’s social distancing advice is being heard up and down the UK, as 63% said that they are visiting supermarkets or stores much less than they were before March 2020. Only 14% said that they are shopping just as much now than they were before the coronavirus outbreak in the UK. Meanwhile, 31% of people said that they are shopping in Express stores or local stores, as opposed to large supermarkets.



HRA Global also presents some intriguing statistics in other areas; alcohol consumption, for example. Of the participants, 22% of consumers admitted to buying more alcohol. While more people are buying more alcohol, it seems that a lot more are cooking from scratch. Out of the 100 people surveyed, 60 said that they are now cooking from scratch more. This coincides with the ready meal sales figures being down.



Lastly, cupboard filling foods such as pasta and rice; just over 33% of people said that they were stocking up on these types of foods.



You can read the extended analysis of the COVID-19 consumer research report by reading HRA Global’s Initial Shopper Verdict - Changes in Lockdown article. HRA Global is continually analysing trends and spending patterns within the food and drink industry. They will no doubt be working to produce more figures and key information on spending habits, as the coronavirus pandemic continues and the UK lockdown remains still in place.



About HRA Global



HRA Global are food and drink experts, dedicated to helping brands improve their exposure and market position. Not only do HRA Global carry out extensive food and drink market research services, but are adept in all areas of marketing and commercial consultancy.



With a portfolio of over 100 satisfied clients, HRA Global has become known as one of Europe’s leading FMCG consulting companies. The company also offers international food and drink brands a route into the UK market, devising comprehensive UK market entry strategies.



