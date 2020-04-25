Juliana Melo, Product Manager, PatSnap to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Effective Solutions and Best Practices in Managing Patent Portfolios Live Webcast



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Juliana Melo, Product Manager, PatSnap will speak at its webcast entitled, “Effective Solutions and Best Practices in Managing Patent Portfolios.” This event is scheduled for May 29, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET.

About Juliana Melo



Juliana Melo is a qualified lawyer and intellectual property specialist, with 10 years of experience practicing IP in a variety of industries, including software, manufacturing, and retail. She is passionate about IP and science and brings her experience in these areas to benefit PatSnap’s teams and customers.



About PatSnap



PatSnap is the leading innovation intelligence platform, designed to help you identify technological opportunities that could affect the growth and survival of your business. With the application of AI and machine learning, PatSnap makes it possible to gain actionable intelligence from millions of global innovation data points such as patents, litigation, investment and company information. From ideation to commercialization, learn how connected innovation intelligence can help, visit www.patsnap.com.



Event Synopsis:



Effective management of patent portfolios can substantially boost a company’s bottom line. Businesses can realize their patent portfolio’s value more if they have a sound management plan.



In today’s modern landscape, the patent world is turning to data-driven, systematic approaches. Through business intelligence tools and technologies, patent analysis is transformed and decision making within the patent lifespan is improved. Therefore, the importance of having comprehensive and accurate patent data should be strongly emphasized.



In this Live Webcast, IP expert Juliana Melo (PatSnap) will offer an in-depth discussion of how to build and maintain a robust patent portfolio management strategy. As a lawyer, Juliana will also analyze the implications of current and emerging patent issues in managing portfolios.



Key topics include:



- Recent Regulatory Developments: Impact on Patent Strategy

- Current Challenges

- Big Data and Patent Portfolio Management

- The Essentials of an Effective Solution: Selecting the Right Partner

- Best Practices



About The Knowledge Group



