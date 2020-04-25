RE/MAX Alliance Group Ranks #1 in Florida

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

The Florida Gulf Coast Brokerage Also Makes the REAL Trends 500 List

Sarasota, FL, April 25, 2020 --(



In addition, RE/MAX Alliance Group was nationally recognized in the REAL Trends list of top 500 U.S. brokerages, based on 2019 data. RE/MAX Alliance Group placed #164 by transaction sides and #191 by volume, closing 4,686 residential transaction sides and $1,461,551,461 in sales volume.



REAL Trends 500 is an independently verified compilation of the nation’s leading residential real estate companies.



“We’re proud to place among the top firms nationally in a very competitive industry,” said RE/MAX Alliance Group Co-Owner Ron Travis in the Bradenton, Florida, office. "It’s a privilege to be included in this elite list and it’s a testament to the expertise and professionalism of our dedicated associates.”



RE/MAX also made the REAL Trends Top Movers list, ranking #39 for largest increase in transaction sides, #46 for largest percentage increase in transaction sides, #42 in largest increase in volume, and #40 in largest percentage increase in volume.



Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



