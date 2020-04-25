List Published of Antimicrobial Products Used in Public Schools, State and Local Government Offices

For more than 30 years, Bid Desk Analytics has been using cutting-edge technology and time-tested processes to help manufacturers and dealers gain long-term state, county and local government and K-12 school district bid business. Today, Bid Desk offers manufacturers and dealers access to a proprietary data platform of competitive intelligence on tax-supported contracts and an experienced bid support team. More information is available at www.biddesk.com. Lincoln Park, NJ, April 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A recent market research report predicts the antimicrobial coatings market will reach $6.3 billion by 2026, fueled in part by increasing parental concerns and rising demand for safe environments at schools. Until it's safe to return to work and school, however, Americans currently working from home and homeschooling may be interested to know about the antimicrobial products our nation's public schools, as well as state and local government offices, purchase to help create healthy environments for students and workers.As a public service, Bid Desk Analytics has published an online list at https://biddesk.com/antimicrobial-products/ of the antimicrobial products that appear in state, local government and public school contracts for office, school and janitorial supplies. The products on the list were identified using Bid Desk's database of the details of state, local government and school contracts for office, school supplies and cleaning products.Listings are free to manufacturers and Bid Desk has invited manufacturers to provide details on additional antimicrobial office, school and cleaning supplies available to consumers, so that the list can be continuously updated.Bid Desk is inviting media to share a link - https://biddesk.com/antimicrobial-products/ - to the list in any relevant content to help consumers learn about products to help them create healthy spaces for working and learning at home.About Bid Desk AnalyticsFor more than 30 years, Bid Desk Analytics has been using cutting-edge technology and time-tested processes to help manufacturers and dealers gain long-term state, county and local government and K-12 school district bid business. Today, Bid Desk offers manufacturers and dealers access to a proprietary data platform of competitive intelligence on tax-supported contracts and an experienced bid support team. More information is available at www.biddesk.com.