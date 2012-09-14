PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ European Key Color – Raison d’être Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ European key color “Raison d’être” is a mid-range tan with a slight violet undertone that suggests both the natural and artificial worlds. Raison d’être offers a color of balance to see lifestyles and the world on its many levels. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Thomas Swan Sign Company - East Bay Sign Company Goes Solar & Lowers Operating Costs Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations. - November 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill Acquires New Vacuum Kiln St. Pierre Inc. (dba St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill) acquires a new vacuum kiln from iDry Systems that will greatly reduce the drying time of sawn logs and improve the overall quality of the cut product. - October 04, 2019 - St. Pierre Inc

Fine Cardstock Announces a Premium Selection of Eco-Friendly, Acid-Free Card Stock in a Range of Styles and Sizes Fine Cardstock is a paper, card stock and envelope manufacturer and distributor established in New Jersey, US and serving customers across US and Canada. - September 23, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Sprintbook Offers Creative Fully Customizable Notebooks for Everyone and Every Job Sprintbooks bridge the gap between creative imagination and giving life to one's ideas. - August 28, 2019 - Sprintbooks

True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

PrintSimple MPS Program Offering Promotional Incentive for New Clients Evolv Solutions today announced a promotion for all new PRINTSIMPLE customers. This limited time event is available now through June 28th, 2019. The announcement comes a month after the company launched the innovative Printer as a Service program named PRINTSIMPLE. Evolv Solutions is a document management and information technology services firm and represents a variety of office printing systems. - May 30, 2019 - Evolv Solutions, LLC

HVH Industrial Solutions Launched a New Interactive Website for Customers HVH Industrial Solutions has recently launched the company website. This firm is an industrial distributor. They are located in Northern NJ but ship through the whole USA. Their smart and interactive website is designed to save time in search process and when ordering parts. - May 04, 2019 - HVH Industrial Solutions

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Tours Ecological Fibers’ Factory “Green” Senator visits environmental success story in his own backyard. - March 15, 2019 - Ecological Fibers

Anne Robinson Joins Woodland Paper to Drive National Inkjet Markets Inkjet on paper industry expert signs on with growing Michigan paper merchant to open national markets. - March 06, 2019 - Woodland Paper

DynaGrace Enterprises is Helping People Breathe Cleaner Air It’s more than dust. The employee who works in a dusty environment is exposed to a deadlier form of dust, silica. DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB and GSA Vendor, have been chosen to be a distributor of the Nanozen DustCount 8899, a real-time, wearable, respirable dust monitor. Instantaneous reporting makes compliance with OSHA Respirable Crystalline Silica standard easy. - February 25, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

True Green Enterprises Manufactures the Best Straw Alternative to Plastic, PLA and Tree Made Paper Straws The United States goes through over 500 million plastic straws every day, according to Eco-Cycle, a United States-based nonprofit recycling organization. - January 21, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

Asia Plywood Company Celebrates 55 Years in Plywood Manufacturing Asia Plywood Company Sdn. Bhd., founded in 1964, is one of the longest running mills in West Malaysia and leading manufacturer of Malaysian Plywood. It celebrates its 55th year in plywood manufacturing. The company started out as a small sawmill in the mid-60's, supplying the local markets for the next... - January 21, 2019 - Asia Plywood Company

Brilliant Research on an Interesting Practice in Plant Factories with Artificial Lighting by Dr. Toyoki Kozai from Oasis Publishers Dr. Toyoki Kozai’s research is titled, “Opportunities and Challenges for the Plant Factory with Artificial Lighting (PFAL)” (or vertical/indoor farming). Dr Kozai graduated from Chiba University, Japan in 1967. He obtained a Master’s degree in 1969, and a PhD degree of Agricultural... - January 08, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

New Discovery of an Effective Agent Fighting for the Removal of Oil Spills from the Water's Surface by Dr. Peng Cheng from Oasis Publishers Peng-Cheng Ma’s research is titled, “Bio-based oil gelling agent for effective removal of oil spills from water surface.” The International Tankers Owners Pollution Federation Limited (ITOPF) maintains a database of oil spills from tank vessels, including combined carriers, floating... - January 08, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

Chartpak, Inc. Acquires Borden & Riley Paper Company Effective December 28, 2018, Chartpak, Inc., located in Leeds, MA, has signed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the selected assets of Borden & Riley Paper Company, located in Hollis, NY, a manufacturer and converter of branded specialty papers for the fine art, graphic art, and technical... - January 02, 2019 - Chartpak, Inc.

Seaboard Folding Box Completes Installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X Folder Gluer at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility Seaboard Folding Box, a recognized leader in the printed packaging industry located in Westminster, MA has completed the installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X folder gluer. Mike Mazur, CEO of Seaboard Folding Box states, “With the installation of the DGM Smartfold Ultra-X 1100-SL... - December 09, 2018 - Seaboard Folding Box

Breakthrough Research on Community Forest Governance in Cameroon by Serge Piabuo from Oasis Publishers Serge Mandiefe Piabuo presently works at the World Agroforestry Centre (ICRAF), Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research. Piabuo carries out research in Forestry, Enterprise development, Agricultural Economics and qualitative and quantitative social research. Piabuo took up research... - November 13, 2018 - Oasis Publishers

Brand New Milestone Birthday Cards by Basic Invite BasicInvite.com has released new specific milestone birthday invitations with themes ranging from first birthdays to one-hundredth birthdays. - October 22, 2018 - Basic Invite

Pukka Pads Sets Up Shop in North America Pukka Pads, The United Kingdom’s wildly popular line of notebooks, pads, pens and stationery and amazing quality novelty items that make writing fun today announces the launch of Pukka Pads North America®. “The move is a bold statement to the markets in the USA, Canada and Mexico that... - September 24, 2018 - Pukka Pads North America

Ecological Fibers, Inc. Releases Expanded Folding Carton Line Ecological Fibers, Inc. introduces their expanded Flexpak® line of Folding Carton materials. - August 25, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Fortech Unveils Groundbreaking Video Sensor Technology Innovative Industry 4.0 technology that improves manufacturing operations at a fraction of the cost. - August 03, 2018 - Fortech USA

Sophisticated Corporate Holiday Cards Launched by Basic Invite Being one of the leading online stationery brands in America, Basic Invite continues to add to their vast collection of products by releasing corporate holiday cards for all to personalize and obtain. - July 18, 2018 - Basic Invite

Ecological Fibers Introduces the Galaxy Paper Line Ecological Fibers introduces its first glitter infused coated paper line named "Galaxy." Boasts unbelievable printing capabilities. - July 14, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Ecological Fibers, Inc. Introduces New Product Line Ecological Fibers, Inc., producers of environmentally sound covering materials for book bindery, packaging and security documents today announced a new product in their Rainbow® uncoated kraft paper line. The new product, named Rainbow® Woodgrain, is an FSC certified paper that mimics the look... - July 02, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

BPM Paper Recognized as Green Professional in Wisconsin Green Masters Program For the fourth year in a row, BPM Inc., northeast Wisconsin paper mill, has received recognition as a Green Professional in the Wisconsin Green Masters Program. The Green Masters Program recognizes and assesses Wisconsin businesses on their sustainability performance in a variety of sustainability categories. According... - May 04, 2018 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill

HMI Performance Incentives Launches New Product, Promo2Go! HMI Performance Incentives recently launched its newest product, Promo2Go!. Promo2Go! is a turn-key packaged solution that allows purchasers to apply their own insight to an easy-to-implement incentive marketing campaign. Promo2Go! is the perfect solution for saying thank you to valuable customers, grabbing market share, or launching a new product. - April 18, 2018 - HMI Performance Incentives

New Comprehensive Study: Future Suppliers of Softwood Lumber to the US Market - Demand and Supply Outlook to 2030 The purpose of this study was to evaluate how future US demand for softwood lumber will be met as the supply dynamics of North America change and off-shore supply and production economics evolve over the next decade. - March 23, 2018 - Wood Resources International LLC

Collaborative Technologies Announce Sales and Efforts on Climate Change Collaborative Technologies LLC announced the signing of a sales agreement for 3 of for its revolutionary Transonic Reaction Mill systems (TRM) and aggressive implementation of renewable energy utilization. - February 21, 2018 - Collaborative Technologies LLC

American Eagle Paper Mills® Achieves Safety Milestone; 365 Days with No Lost-Time Accidents American Eagle Paper Mills® celebrated a significant safety achievement on January 29, 2018, reaching 365 days (495,547 man-hours) without a lost-time accident. American Eagle Paper Mills leadership and employees have worked diligently to create a culture where safety always comes first. This is the longest period of time without a lost- time accident in the 14 year history of the organization. - February 11, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Positions for Future Growth and Expansion Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces the completion of an internal management buyout (MBO) to Joshua J. Dahlman and Rick L. Cleveland as it positions for continued growth. - February 02, 2018 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

American Eagle Paper Mills® Introduces Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 – 100% Recycled Paper Certified for HP Indigo digital presses American Eagle Paper Mills continues to expand its 100% recycled product line with the introduction of Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 for HP Indigo digital presses. Eagle Digital Smooth 100 is engineered to deliver exceptional print performance on the HP Indigo digital press platform. Produced from... - February 01, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

Leading Procurement Consultancy Announces Sponsorship of ISM2018 Source One Management Services partners with the Institute for Supply Management as a principal sponsor of upcoming annual conference - January 10, 2018 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

SGS Releases Article on Origin of Timber, Paper and Other Forest Products Consumers and authorities want to know the wood in their products does not originate from a warzone or illegal sources. How can we verify the origin of our timber and paper? - December 14, 2017 - SGS

American PetroLog, LLC Expands Services with Fleet of Domestic ISO Tanks American PetroLog, LLC expands their service offering by investing in domestic ISO tankers. This service will provide the chemical industry with reliable and cost effective alternative to the rising costs of traditional over the road tanker trucks. - October 18, 2017 - American PetroLog

Lockdowel, Glue-less Tool-less Joining for Cabinets and Furniture, Hosts Cabinet Makers Association Breakfast Oct. 18 Kicking-off the CMA Lancaster Regional Event Snap-together assembly solution provider Lockdowel will kick-off the Cabinet Maker Association Event Oct. 18 at the Lancaster Resort and Conference Center. Participants will also tour Lancaster Cabinet Company, Keystone Wood Specialties and Kitchenview Custom Cabinets. - October 05, 2017 - Lockdowel

Chartpak, Inc. Acquires Paper Converting Operation Effective September 14, 2017, Chartpak, Inc. has signed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the selected assets of The W. G. Fry Corporation, a private label manufacturer of specialty notebooks, sketchbooks, and boutique papers. The assets include, but are not limited to, inventory, machinery and... - September 29, 2017 - Chartpak, Inc.

Lazy Lee and Lockdowel Team Together for Closet Summit 2017 in Austin Rotating Closet Creator, Lazy Lee, and Lockdowel Snap-Together Fastening Will Exhibit Together at the Closet and Storage Summit in Austin Oct. 5 & 6. - September 26, 2017 - Lockdowel

CrowdReviews Partnered with Cairo WoodShow to Announce: DuA Major Ground-breaking Step in the Egyptian Wood Market Two of the most significant exhibitions in Egypt have integrated as a single entity with the objective of enhancing global participation. - September 21, 2017 - CrowdReviews.com

Packaging Partners Opens Two Facilities in the Dominican Republic Packaging Partners, headquartered in Lawrence, MA, expands again. - September 01, 2017 - Packaging Partners, LLC

American Eagle Paper Mills Joins EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership American Eagle Paper Mills, a leading recycled paper manufacturer located in Tyrone, PA, joins EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership, further strengthening the mills commitment to sustainable papermaking. - August 24, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

The Greater Outdoors: European Garden Living Launches U.S. Entry at LVMkt European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

Lockdowel Wins 2017 AWFS Visionary Award with New Screw-less EClips Drawer Slide Glue-less fastening solutions company Lockdowel has won the 2017 AWFS Visionary Award in hardware with their new screw-less "EClips" click-on drawer slide. - July 27, 2017 - Lockdowel

Bella IMC Wins Cabinet Maker’s Association 2017 Wood Diamond Award for Lean Production Indiana Cabinet Maker, Chad Shelton owner of Bella IMC, wins CMA Wood Diamond Award for Lean Production: Lockdowel glue-less, snap-together solution is key to his successful business innovation - July 27, 2017 - Lockdowel

IMA Schelling Group USA and Barbaric Announce Strategic Partnership Announcing a new partnership between the IMA Schelling Group USA and Barbaric. Barbaric’s automated systems allow full integration into IMA and Schelling products. - July 20, 2017 - IMA Schelling Group USA

MPI Label Systems is Honored with 2016 Spirit of Excellence Award from Hormel Foods MPI Label Systems was recently presented the Spirit of Excellence Award from Hormel Foods for demonstrating the highest levels of quality, delivery, service and customer support throughout the year. MPI was honored by a visit from the Hormel Foods Corporate Purchasing and Packaging team to present the... - July 19, 2017 - MPI Label Systems