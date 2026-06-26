Paper & Forest Products News
Stock up on news about the paper and forest products industry, including pulp mill and paper manufacturing and companies involved in operating timber tracks, seeding, reforestation and harvesting timber and forest products. Get market intelligence, insights and the latest news targeting industry professionals and those interested in these raw materials markets.
DFX Corporation Launches Phase II of Growth Strategy with Reopening of MycoWorks Innovation Center in Emeryville
Reopened facility will serve as the cornerstone of DFX's strategy to scale production and accelerate commercialization of advanced mycelium-based materials. - June 26, 2026 - MycoWorks
Yiruixing Packaging Highlights Key Sustainable Packaging Trends Transforming B2B Supply Chains in the United States, Canada, and Australia
As environmental awareness grows, sustainable packaging is expected to play an important role in the future of global supply chains, with innovative materials and circular models at the forefront. Companies that embrace these strategies will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive edge in the market. - April 04, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Cedar Mulch Depot Starts Direct to Customer Mulch Delivery
Starting immediately customers can order cedar mulch and nuggets straight from the web and delivered right to their home or job site. - March 01, 2026 - Cedar Mulch Depot
New Range of Chromed Steel Belts Launched for Wood-Based Panel Production
Continuous Process Solutions has announced the launch of a new range of chromed steel belts designed to optimise the performance of double belt continuous press systems used across the wood industry. Now available in the UK and Ireland exclusively through Continuous Process Solutions, the belts... - September 22, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Interlink Commerce Revolutionizes ASN Creation with New Intuitive Drag-and-Drop Interface
This enhancement simplifies the complex process of building ASNs by allowing users to visually and intuitively structure their shipments. The main benefits highlighted are a significant reduction in errors, a faster workflow, and the ability to effortlessly meet the diverse and complex requirements of trading partners, ultimately saving time and preventing costly chargebacks. - July 15, 2025 - Interlink Commerce, Inc.
SVI BREMCO Announces Industry-First BAR Silencer Technology for Gas Turbine Exhaust Systems
SVI BREMCO has introduced a new industrial silencer design for gas turbine exhaust systems, marking the first bar-array silencer (BAR Silencer) deployment in this application. The design departs from traditional baffle-type silencers and is engineered to address performance, acoustic, and durability limitations common to existing OEM solutions. - June 24, 2025 - SVI BREMCO
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
BoxesGen Announces Special Promotion on Custom Packaging Solutions
BoxesGen, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, eco-friendly packaging solutions, is set to offer exciting promotions this December on its wide range of packaging products. The company, known for its durable, sustainable, and visually appealing packaging, is providing customers with discounts on over 30 categories of boxes designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. - December 04, 2024 - BoxesGen
Professional Hygiene Industry Veterans Greg Santaga and Don Lewis Join Forces to Form Flowstone
Industry innovator Greg Santaga, owner of Green Bay Converting (GBC), and Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, have joined forces to establish Flowstone Holdings. - November 21, 2024 - Flowstone
Enhancing Partner Value: Don Lewis Joins Flowstone as CEO to Elevate Custom Label Brands in the Professional Hygiene Market
Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, will lead Flowstone - a newly formed company in combination with Green Bay Converting (GBC) - to deliver exceptional customer brand professional hygiene products. - November 21, 2024 - Flowstone
African Mahogany, Cumaru, and Ipé Added to CITES List Appendix II: a Significant Step for Sustainable Trade and Conservation
African Mahogany, Cumaru, and Ipé have been added to CITES Appendix II, effective November 25, 2024, to support sustainable trade. Ipe Woods USA, committed to conservation, supports this change and ensures reliable access to these species through responsible sourcing and extensive manufacturing capabilities. This listing requires CITES certification for international shipments, potentially impacting lead times. - November 11, 2024 - Ipe Woods USA
Image Options Announces Key Promotions to Enhance Management Structure and Drive Strategic Growth
Image Options announced promotions to enhance growth. Catina Talamantes will be Vice President of Operations, and Marisa Sedlak will be Director of Client Services, effective July 17. Both have been with the company for over a decade. CEO Barry Polan highlighted their role in achieving growth and maintaining high service standards. The company plans space optimization, increased automation at its Orange County headquarters, and expansion into Las Vegas. Founded in 1999, Image Options specializ - July 16, 2024 - Image Options
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Adds Table Laser CNC Cutting Machine
Bulldog Steel Fabrication announced they have added an all-new Mitsubishi Electric GX-F Series two-dimensional fiber laser processing machine to their manufacturing line that can cut all ferrous and non-ferrous metals. - June 17, 2024 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
The Swiss Army Knife of Plastic and Fiber Thermoforming: the Modular BMG NXT Platform
This year, BMG will take a different approach to the trade show experience at NPE by pushing their all-new BMG brand experience to a separate room off the main floor. This external location, just steps from the main experience, will give guests a more intimate opportunity to take in the entire BMG entity and its offerings. - May 02, 2024 - BMG
BMG Comes to the Rescue. Sencorp Closes Its Doors, and BMG Picks Up the Ball and Runs with It.
BMG has structured themselves in a way that allows them to fill any voids in the market at the drop of a hat. When Sencorp ceased operations this year, BMG stepped up to re-engineer a product line so it could fulfill Sencorp’s original commitments to a few of its clients. - May 01, 2024 - BMG
Nova USA Wood’s ExoClad® QuickClip® Hidden Siding Fasteners Named Preferred Rainscreen Siding Fastening System by Hewn
Hewn, a leading manufacturer of boutique, prefinished wood products, has named Nova’s ExoClad® QuickClip® as the preferred Rainscreen siding fastening system for their Accoya® and Western Red Cedar siding products. Nova’s ExoClad QuickClips were specifically designed and... - September 14, 2023 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Partners with Bingaman to PackageExoClad® QuickClip® Hidden Siding Fastening System with Lumber Company’s Thermally Modified Rainscreen Siding Products
Nova USA Wood Products, a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories, has partnered with Bingaman & Son Lumber Inc., manufacturer of Americana™ brand sustainably-harvested, premium domestic hardwoods, to package Nova’s ExoClad® QuickClip® hidden... - July 06, 2023 - Nova USA
Jeff Neal Named Chief Financial Officer at Nova USA Wood Products
Jeff Neal has been named the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. He is responsible for supervising the company’s accounting, human resources, IT and financial strategic planning... - February 23, 2023 - Nova USA
Nova USA Wood Products Named Exclusive U.S. Provider of Rhino Wood
Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality wood products and accessories, has been named the exclusive provider of Rhino Wood in North America. Rhino Wood is a modified timber produced through a patented two-stage process that uses thermal modification and pressure to... - January 30, 2023 - Nova USA
Matt Kenton Named Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Nova USA Wood Products
Matt Kenton has been named the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. He is responsible for overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations, sales initiatives, hiring processes and new business... - January 05, 2023 - Nova USA
PETALS™ by the CaliGreenGold™ (CGG) Luxury Brand, Expands Its Exciting ZIG-ZAG™ Partnership
David JP Danon, CEO and Founder of luxury brand PETALS by CaliGreenGold, (CGG) announces expansion of ZIG-ZAG partnership and the release of new, hand-made, “Original Organic” Products: Rose Petal King Cones & Rose Petal Wraps. - December 31, 2022 - peakPRgroup
Laurens van Kleef Named Timbers & Marine Lumber Program Manager at Nova USA Wood Products
Laurens van Kleef has been named the timbers & marine lumber program manager at Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. He is responsible for the development of new products in the Eastern United States as well as supporting the... - October 13, 2022 - Nova USA
Control Station Program Continues Growth with Addition of System Integrator Giant
JMP Solutions Joins CSI Program to Enhance Process Analytics and Optimization Capabilities. - August 03, 2022 - Control Station, Inc.
New Integrated Controls Streamline Essential Force Measurement
Mark-10 introduces the Series F family of force testers for quality control and process monitoring in manufacturing, research, and engineering applications. Suitable for diverse uses in the medical device, packaging, automotive, aerospace, and other industries, the Series F family integrates... - June 21, 2022 - Mark-10 Corporation
BrightMa Farms Adds Innovative Process Engineering Company Collaboration to Hemp Industrial Cluster for Development of "Negative Carbon" Cement Products
BrightMa Farms (BrightMa) of Charleston, South Carolina, is pleased to announce, in partnership with SonoAsh (SonoAsh) Engineered Materials of Maryland, an industry leading collaboration to develop carbon negative building materials (green cement) that address the global building products industry... - May 18, 2022 - BrightMa Farms
Westech Industrial Ltd. and SunWize Power Systems Enter Into a Partnership for the Canadian Marketplace
Westech Industrial Ltd. (Westech) and SunWize Power & Battery LLC are pleased to announce that Westech Industrial is now a proud partner for the Canadian Marketplace on their remote solar and back-up power products. SunWize Power and Battery expands Westech’s portfolio of alternative... - April 27, 2022 - Westech Industrial Ltd.
Precision Machine & Manufacturing (PMM) Announces Expansion Into Mexico
Precision Machine & Manufacturing, Inc. (PMM) has announced a formal partnership with VYSISA Grupo https://vysisa.com.mx/ as the exclusive distributor for the sales and service of all new Rotary Feeders, Rotary Valves and replacement parts in Mexico, Panama, and Jamaica. About VYSISA Group-... - April 22, 2022 - Precision Machine & Manufacturing
Horizon Paper and New Leaf Paper Form Strategic Partnership
Horizon Paper Co., Inc., based in Stamford, CT, and New Leaf Paper Inc., based in Appleton, WI, announce the formation of a strategic partnership. - April 21, 2022 - Horizon Paper Co., Inc.
allbranded.com Partners with Debris Free Oceans for Earth Day
allbranded.com has partnered with Debris Free Oceans by providing $5 off each order in the Month of April in observance of Earth Day, April 22, 2022. - April 10, 2022 - allbranded
Conmark Systems and Pulmac Systems Announce Strategic Partnership
Conmark Systems Inc. is pleased to announce a new strategic alliance with Pulmac Systems, one of the leading providers of testing, process monitoring, and diagnostic tools in the pulp and paper industry. Conmark and Pulmac share a vision for advancing North American manufacturing with innovative... - November 23, 2021 - Conmark Systems Inc.
A Midwest Mom’s Idea is About to Disrupt the Greeting Card Industry
Seasoned art director Carla Scholz has patented an eco-friendly greeting card that doubles as a cleaning cloth. Made from reusable, compostable sponge cloth, Clards (CLeaning + cARDS) are greetings that clean up - literally. - November 04, 2021 - Soak iT Up
Minted Space™ Awarded “Top Scorer” Award by the National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council
The National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council today announced Minted Space as a winner of The Top Scorer Award for the 2021 Wood Furniture Scorecard. The award recognizes leading retailers of wood furniture in North America for their sustainable wood sourcing policies and practices. The Scorecard’s objectives are to build awareness of best practices, to support progress and to recognize leadership in responsible wood sourcing. - October 18, 2021 - Minted Space LLC
Nova USA Wood Products Adds South Pacific Redwood to Exotic Hardwood Decking Line
Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories, has added South Pacific Redwood, also known as Manilkara, to its exotic hardwood decking line. Known for its strength, durability and lustrous dark brown or reddish-brown color tones, Manilkara is... - October 15, 2021 - Nova USA
Hanasan, a Korean Professional Manufacturer of Wooden Furniture for Pets, is Expanding Its Business in the Global Market
Hanasan products focus on design and functionality by combining general furniture concepts with companion animal furniture. Hanasan is an environment-friendly enterprise that uses natural wood for all pet furniture products. Its main brand is “LUXYPET,” which pursues the image of... - October 09, 2021 - Hanasan Co., Ltd.
RFID Wooden Key Cards Creating More Sustainability for Hotels
PrintPlast, the leader in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) hotel key cards, launches a new alternative line of eco-friendly, sustainable hotel key cards. In a bold move to promote sustainable materials in the hotel industry, these key cards are the solution to a long-time plastic pollution problem. - October 05, 2021 - PrintPlast
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Celebrates Their 10th Year of Success
Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, is celebrating their 10 Year Anniversary this July. “We are very excited about our big 10th year in business,” said Carlin Thomas, President and General Manager of BSF since 2011. - July 08, 2021 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
BDA Advises Navis Capital on Sale of Amazon Papyrus Chemicals Group to The Longreach Group
BDA Partners is pleased to announce that it has advised Navis Capital on the sale of Amazon Papyrus Chemicals Group to The Longreach Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. BDA Partners was the exclusive financial advisor to Navis Capital and Amazon Papyrus on the transaction. BDA also... - July 05, 2021 - BDA Partners Ltd
Wuxi Brilliant Technology Launching the Most Requested Product for Their Customers
Wuxi Brilliant Technology has launched a new product on their website, which answers all the hardware manufacturing companies; they have listened to their customers' requests and enriched their product lineup with "the Copy Paper." - June 14, 2021 - Wuxi Brilliant Technology Co., Ltd.
E-Deck Co., Ltd., a Professional Manufacturer of Indoor and Outdoor Eco-Friendly High-Functional Flooring Materials, is Entering the Global Market
The manufacturer produces indoor and outdoor flooring made from natural materials such as bamboo, natural wood and synthetics. Bamboo flooring materials are eco-friendly, high-density, high-strength and high-functional, and emit no substances harmful to the environment. In addition, they are an... - June 11, 2021 - E-Deck Co., Ltd.
TRInternational CEO Megan Gluth-Bohan Assumes 100% Company Ownership
Just shy of a decade of service at TRInternational, CEO Megan E. Gluth-Bohan, Esq. has assumed 100 percent ownership of the chemical distribution company located in Edmonds, WA. Ms. Gluth-Bohan joined the company in 2012 as General Counsel and quickly moved from General Manager to President to CEO... - March 17, 2021 - TRInternational, Inc.
Alder Color Solutions Names Marty Davis as New Co-President
Experienced leader in the color industry, Marty Davis is named Co-President of Alder Color Solutions, to work alongside current President, Keith Voigt, effective March 15, 2021. - March 17, 2021 - Alder Color Solutions
ProMation Engineering Expands Its Valve Mounting Options
ProMation announces additional options for constructing motor operated valves for industrial flow control. - March 03, 2021 - ProMation Engineering
SVI Industrial Provides Faster Support Service for U.S. and Canadian Customers of BHDT
BHDT has entered into a cooperation agreement with SVI Industrial in order to offer their customers in the United States and Canada faster service support on BHDT products. As a result of this agreement, SVI is now the only authorized repair facility for BHDT products in the United States and... - February 23, 2021 - SVI Industrial
Moffitt Corporation Adds Innovation to Ventilation with 3 New Products
Moffitt Corporation, Inc. (Moffitt) today announced that they are ready to launch three new products into the industrial and commercial marketplace. These products complement the Moffitt message of Natural Ventilation Solutions as they each promote a better work environment by reducing... - February 05, 2021 - Moffitt Corporation
Precision Machine & Manufacturing (PMM) Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer
Precision Machine & Manufacturing, Inc. (PMM) has named Don Lindsey to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Lindsey was most recently Director of Marketing and Operations with Rexius Inc.’s Conveyor Application Systems (CAS) based in Eugene, Oregon. CAS® is an original... - January 21, 2021 - Precision Machine & Manufacturing
TRInternational, Inc. Awarded WBENC Women Owned Small Business Certification
Seattle-Metro Business Gains National Women-Owned Certification; Expanding Female Ownership in the Chemical Industry - January 14, 2021 - TRInternational, Inc.
RSA Announces Four New Board Members and 2021 Board of Directors
The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) announces the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2021. Joining the Board this year are Dan Hemming of Reprodux, Dan Lienemann, Action Reprographics, Dan Soldavini,... - December 03, 2020 - Reprographic Services Association
New Natron NxT Series Screen and Pad Printing Ink for Neoprene, Nitrile, EVA and EPDM Rubber from Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc.
Technology, ink manufacturing company, Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. introduces a screen and pad printing ink for neoprene, nitrile, EPDM and EVA rubbers – the Natron™ NxT Series inks. Typical applications include include, wet-suits, rubber bands, shoe soles, EPDM rubber and many other rubber substrates. - October 20, 2020 - Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc.