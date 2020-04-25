GeoComm Joins Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com Saint Cloud, MN, April 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GeoComm, a leading provider of public safety GIS software and solutions, is excited to announce they are now a Select Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is the global program for technology and consulting customers who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers.As an APN Select Technology Partner, GeoComm will leverage AWS services to bring many benefits to their customers, including state of the art security to protect the infrastructure that runs GeoComm’s cloud-based public safety GIS solutions. In addition, APN membership heightens GeoComm’s capabilities to provide easy and secure customer GIS data uploading as well as an increased speed of GIS data updates within our customers’ dispatch mapping applications.“Joining the APN to utilize AWS to protect the critical infrastructure of our customers mission critical solutions is a priority for GeoComm,” stated Ryan Thomas, GeoComm’s Vice President of Engineering and Technology. “The APN designation exemplifies our desire to protect privacy and data security by providing cloud-based public safety GIS solutions with the highest standards.”In order to join the APN, GeoComm had to complete and satisfy several technical and business criteria for providing solutions and services in the APN. To date, GeoComm’s GIS Data Hub solution, is currently listed in AWS Marketplace and multiple other GeoComm proven solutions are being built to utilize the advanced levels of security, reliability, and scalability AWS provides.About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com Contact Information GeoComm

