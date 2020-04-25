Press Releases Picture Virtual Reality Press Release

Receive press releases from Picture Virtual Reality: By Email RSS Feeds: PXVR.com Launches New Video News Website

PXVR.com has launched a new video streaming news website online, providing reports from more than 8,000 news sources around the world.

Las Vegas, NV, April 25, 2020 --(



Consumers have long searched the web to get their news, sports and weather online from news organizations, including newspapers and TV stations throughout the U.S. As the web grows across the world, more consumers go to the web to get their news online than anywhere else for the latest headlines and news details. PXVR provides video news online on demand. Internet usage is projected to double over the next five years as more consumers get online for news and to purchase goods and services.



An overwhelming majority of consumers say they would rather get their news from a variety of sources than from just one entity, according to a new poll conducted by PXVR.com. The survey was conducted over a two month period, ending last Monday. An overwhelming majority of 86 percent surveyed said they would prefer getting news from a variety of sources.



PXVR provides video news on demand from more than 8,000 news outlets from around the globe, including major networks like ABC news, CBS, NBC, CNN, BBC and Fox news. Visitors are able to see news online on their timeline 24 hours a day 7 seven days a week. The innovative start-up was founded by internet developer Mike Colpitts, who has started a variety of websites over more than 18 years in the website development industry, including HousingPredictor.com, which was sold to a major corporation.



PXVR.com regularly surveys visitors on important issues in the news and is quickly becoming a leading independent resource for consumers to keep up with issues of the day, including the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. Journalists from thousands of news organizations report on the day’s events as news breaks. Las Vegas, NV, April 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Stream video news online all the time on PXVR.com. The website was just launched as an independent service for consumers to provide video news online on demand around the clock, keeping users up to date on the latest breaking news around the world.Consumers have long searched the web to get their news, sports and weather online from news organizations, including newspapers and TV stations throughout the U.S. As the web grows across the world, more consumers go to the web to get their news online than anywhere else for the latest headlines and news details. PXVR provides video news online on demand. Internet usage is projected to double over the next five years as more consumers get online for news and to purchase goods and services.An overwhelming majority of consumers say they would rather get their news from a variety of sources than from just one entity, according to a new poll conducted by PXVR.com. The survey was conducted over a two month period, ending last Monday. An overwhelming majority of 86 percent surveyed said they would prefer getting news from a variety of sources.PXVR provides video news on demand from more than 8,000 news outlets from around the globe, including major networks like ABC news, CBS, NBC, CNN, BBC and Fox news. Visitors are able to see news online on their timeline 24 hours a day 7 seven days a week. The innovative start-up was founded by internet developer Mike Colpitts, who has started a variety of websites over more than 18 years in the website development industry, including HousingPredictor.com, which was sold to a major corporation.PXVR.com regularly surveys visitors on important issues in the news and is quickly becoming a leading independent resource for consumers to keep up with issues of the day, including the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. Journalists from thousands of news organizations report on the day’s events as news breaks. Contact Information Picture Virtual Reality

Mike Colpitts

702-688-3714



pxvr.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Picture Virtual Reality