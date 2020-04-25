Press Releases Inspirant Group, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Inspirant Group, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Inspirant Group and i.c. stars to Team Up on Virtual Conference

Chicago, IL, April 25, 2020 --(



About the partnership, i.c. stars President and Co-founder Sandee Kastrul said, “Inspirant has played an invaluable role in i.c. stars transitioning our May CIO Conference to virtual in the wake of COVID, without delaying the originally scheduled date. They have helped build the framework to execute a powerful convening experience for i.c. stars community of stakeholders." - i.c. stars President and Co-founder Sandee Kastrul



To learn more about i.c. stars and the Capitalize on Illinois 2020 event, please visit: icstars.org.



For more information on Inspirant Group, please visit: inspirantgrp.com.



About i.c. stars



i.c. stars works to activate a technology community of change agents to power social and economic freedom. Working with low-income young adults, providing them with employment opportunities and preparing them for community-based advocacy allows us to achieve our social purpose.



About Inspirant Group



Inspirant Group is a consulting firm designed from the ground up to simplify things for busy business executives. The Inspirant Team has been on your side of the table, heard the pitches, signed the contracts, and hoped this time would be different. They know it doesn’t have to be that way. No drama. No bureaucracy. Full flexibility from beginning to end. With specialists in business processes, technology, and people, Inspirant handles complicated transformations from beginning to end. Inspirant the opposite of everything you have experienced before. Chicago, IL, April 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Inspirant Group, Inc. announced today that pro-bono division, Inspirant Cares, has been partnering with i.c. stars to transform the i.c. stars Capitalize on Illinois 2020 event from a physical gathering to a virtual experience. Inspirant Group Chief People Officer, Meighan Newhouse said, “We are extremely excited to work with i.c. stars on this event. Our team is rarely in one location due to the nature of our work. As such, we were designing, developing, and producing engaging virtual content long before this current crisis. Assisting i.c. stars with this event allows us to leverage that experience along with our expertise in change management and digital transformation. It really is a perfect fit.”About the partnership, i.c. stars President and Co-founder Sandee Kastrul said, “Inspirant has played an invaluable role in i.c. stars transitioning our May CIO Conference to virtual in the wake of COVID, without delaying the originally scheduled date. They have helped build the framework to execute a powerful convening experience for i.c. stars community of stakeholders." - i.c. stars President and Co-founder Sandee KastrulTo learn more about i.c. stars and the Capitalize on Illinois 2020 event, please visit: icstars.org.For more information on Inspirant Group, please visit: inspirantgrp.com.About i.c. starsi.c. stars works to activate a technology community of change agents to power social and economic freedom. Working with low-income young adults, providing them with employment opportunities and preparing them for community-based advocacy allows us to achieve our social purpose.About Inspirant GroupInspirant Group is a consulting firm designed from the ground up to simplify things for busy business executives. The Inspirant Team has been on your side of the table, heard the pitches, signed the contracts, and hoped this time would be different. They know it doesn’t have to be that way. No drama. No bureaucracy. Full flexibility from beginning to end. With specialists in business processes, technology, and people, Inspirant handles complicated transformations from beginning to end. Inspirant the opposite of everything you have experienced before. Contact Information Inspirant Group, Inc.

Len Musielak

312-525-9695



https://inspirantgrp.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Inspirant Group, Inc.