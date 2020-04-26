MyEdu Developed Unique Institute Management Software for Alpha Education

Press Releases MyEdu Press Release

MyEdu has developed an application that helps in bridging the communication gap between educational institutions and parents.

"Most of the apps designed for the institute have managed to get a lot of appreciation from institute administrators and parents. The customizable solution developed for Alpha Education provides multiple features. It enables the institute to send important notifications to parents and students, accept online fee payments, issue receipts, and generate transaction reports as well. It makes the educational institution administration team's work easy. The institute can make a schedule, maintain the leave records for teachers, and generate student attendance reports. From assigning tests to generating the results, and from organizing institute's transport to maintaining students' profiles, the app takes care of almost every administrative task," said the executive from MyEdu during a teleconference organized to showcase the features of the Institute Management Software.



“Using multiple technologies for delivering education.”



"Experts around the world are divided when it comes to the number of months that countries need to continue the lockdown in various cities. There is uncertainty about starting the next educational year in the month of June as the coronavirus pandemic may take longer to windup. Thus, governments and institute administrators are looking at other ways to help students continue with their studies from the next academic year. Teaching and learning methods are set to drastically change due to the CoronaVirus pandemic. Even the institute in India's rural areas is slowly adapting e-learning with a mixture of multiple technologies. Thus, the teacher-parent communication app is set to play a significant role in the education sector around the world during the coming months," said the associate from team MyEdu during the teleconference with journalists.



