Integrated Investment Research to Donate Money to the Hungry

Tokyo, Japan, April 26, 2020
)-- Integrated Investment Research will donate $20,000 to help the hungry during this pandemic.
Integrated Investment Research CEO Martin Host made the announcement today and he had this to say, "This pandemic has really hit everyone hard but especially those who were without work in the first place. Here at Integrated Investment Research we have made it our duty to help those in need in these hard times. This $20,000 will go to local charities here in Japan to help the hungry families suffering right now. However we are also creating a fund for other countries around the world who are also struggling. Unfortunately we can't help everyone but if we all chip in and do our bit we can reach many people."
A great gesture from Integrated Investment Research let's hope this pandemic can be resolved soon and then everyone can return to their normal lives.